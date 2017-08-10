News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Debut Author Publishes Children's Book to Educate the Young in Understanding Alzheimer's Disease
As a mother, wife, and daughter, Mary Edwards-Olson is also her mother's care-taker. Edwards-Olson's mother suffers from Alzheimer's Disease, and through watching the disease take its toll, Edwards-Olson has devoted herself to the search for a cure. She has dedicated her first book to her mother.
"I worked with the local Alzheimer's chapter to encourage local support to the organization,"
Edwards-Olson penned When the Sun Shines Through to help explain to those both young and old the effects of Alzheimer's Disease. The soft and delicate illustrations create a beautiful backdrop to this Christian-themed book, which brings a complicated disease to a child's level of understanding.
Edwards-Olson encourages all who read her book to join her in advocating for a cure and to reach out to those who are suffering. To follow Edwards-Olson and her mother's fight, or to donate to her cause, visit: http://act.alz.org/
When the Sun Shines Through can be purchased through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc.
Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., includes the imprints Mountain Girl Press, Little Creek Books, Express Editions, RoseHeart Publishing, Broken Crow Ridge, and DigiStyle. Each imprint specializes in a particular genre—from Appalachian stories to children's books and more. At JCP, we believe 'every story needs a book.'
For more information or to schedule a book signing, call Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., at 423.926.9983, or visit jancarolpublishing.com. Follow JCP on Facebook.
Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc.
Mountain Girl Press ~ Little Creek Books ~ Express Editions ~ DigiStyle ~ RoseHeart ~ Broken Crow Ridge
P.O. Box 701
Johnson City, TN 37605
423.926.9983
www.jancarolpublishing.com
www.facebook.com/
Contact
Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc.
***@jancarolpublishing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse