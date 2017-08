Debut Author Publishes Children's Book to Educate the Young in Understanding Alzheimer's Disease

When the Sun Shines Through

-- Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc. is proud to announce the release of When the Sun Shines Through, written by local author Mary Edwards-Olson.As a mother, wife, and daughter, Mary Edwards-Olson is also her mother's care-taker. Edwards-Olson's mother suffers from Alzheimer's Disease, and through watching the disease take its toll, Edwards-Olson has devoted herself to the search for a cure. She has dedicated her first book to her mother."I worked with the local Alzheimer's chapter to encourage local support to the organization,"stated Edwards-Olson. "In the next few weeks, we are planning an event in conjunction with Jan-Carol Publishing and Barnes & Noble of Johnson City, hoping to get the community involved and show their support in finding a cure."Edwards-Olson penned When the Sun Shines Through to help explain to those both young and old the effects of Alzheimer's Disease. The soft and delicate illustrations create a beautiful backdrop to this Christian-themed book, which brings a complicated disease to a child's level of understanding.Edwards-Olson encourages all who read her book to join her in advocating for a cure and to reach out to those who are suffering. To follow Edwards-Olson and her mother's fight, or to donate to her cause, visit: http://act.alz.org/ goto/ElizabethEdwards When the Sun Shines Through can be purchased through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc.Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., includes the imprints Mountain Girl Press, Little Creek Books, Express Editions, RoseHeart Publishing, Broken Crow Ridge, and DigiStyle. Each imprint specializes in a particular genreā€”from Appalachian stories to children's books and more. At JCP, we believe 'every story needs a book.'For more information or to schedule a book signing, call Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., at 423.926.9983, or visit jancarolpublishing.com. Follow JCP on Facebook.Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc.Mountain Girl Press ~ Little Creek Books ~ Express Editions ~ DigiStyle ~ RoseHeart ~ Broken Crow RidgeP.O. Box 701Johnson City, TN 37605423.926.9983www.jancarolpublishing.comwww.facebook.com/JanCarolPublishingInc