 
News By Tag
* Alzheimer S Disease
* Johnson City
* Children S Book
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Publishing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Johnson City
  Tennessee
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
16151413121110

Debut Author Publishes Children's Book to Educate the Young in Understanding Alzheimer's Disease

 
 
When the Sun Shines Through
When the Sun Shines Through
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Alzheimer S Disease
* Johnson City
* Children S Book

Industry:
* Publishing

Location:
* Johnson City - Tennessee - US

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc. is proud to announce the release of When the Sun Shines Through, written by local author Mary Edwards-Olson.

As a mother, wife, and daughter, Mary Edwards-Olson is also her mother's care-taker. Edwards-Olson's mother suffers from Alzheimer's Disease, and through watching the disease take its toll, Edwards-Olson has devoted herself to the search for a cure. She has dedicated her first book to her mother.

"I worked with the local Alzheimer's chapter to encourage local support to the organization," stated Edwards-Olson. "In the next few weeks, we are planning an event in conjunction with Jan-Carol Publishing and Barnes & Noble of Johnson City, hoping to get the community involved and show their support in finding a cure."

Edwards-Olson penned When the Sun Shines Through to help explain to those both young and old the effects of Alzheimer's Disease. The soft and delicate illustrations create a beautiful backdrop to this Christian-themed book, which brings a complicated disease to a child's level of understanding.

Edwards-Olson encourages all who read her book to join her in advocating for a cure and to reach out to those who are suffering. To follow Edwards-Olson and her mother's fight, or to donate to her cause, visit: http://act.alz.org/goto/ElizabethEdwards.

When the Sun Shines Through can be purchased through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc.

Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., includes the imprints Mountain Girl Press, Little Creek Books, Express Editions, RoseHeart Publishing, Broken Crow Ridge, and DigiStyle. Each imprint specializes in a particular genre—from Appalachian stories to children's books and more. At JCP, we believe 'every story needs a book.'

For more information or to schedule a book signing, call Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., at 423.926.9983, or visit jancarolpublishing.com. Follow JCP on Facebook.

Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc.

Mountain Girl Press ~ Little Creek Books ~ Express Editions ~ DigiStyle ~ RoseHeart ~ Broken Crow Ridge

P.O. Box 701

Johnson City, TN 37605

423.926.9983

www.jancarolpublishing.com

www.facebook.com/JanCarolPublishingInc

Contact
Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc.
***@jancarolpublishing.com
End
Source:
Email:***@jancarolpublishing.com Email Verified
Tags:Alzheimer S Disease, Johnson City, Children S Book
Industry:Publishing
Location:Johnson City - Tennessee - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Jan-Carol Publishing, INC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share