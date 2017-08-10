News By Tag
HomElectrical Makes The Inc. 5000 List For Third Consecutive Year
Homelectrical.com ranks #2076 in the 2017 Inc. 5000 List for America's Fastest Growing Companies
"It is quite an honor to make the Inc. 5000 List for a third year in a row. None of this would have been possible without the continuous diligent work of our team, and the support from our loyal customers," said David Lu, CEO of HomElectrical.
HomElectrical has rapidly grown within the last three years and is continuing to expand. In 2015, they were honored by the Technology Association of Georgia for being ranked in the top 1% on the Inc. 5000 List.
HomElectrical is ecstatic to be featured on the Inc. 5000 list for a third consecutive year. Of the thousands of companies that have applied to the Inc. 5000 list over the years, only a few have made the list more than once. HomElectrical is proud of their continued success and only hopes to grow more in the years to come.
About HomElectrical
HomElectrical is a wholesale distributor of commercial electrical supplies and LED Lighting, offering over 25,000 electrical products at competitive prices. HomElectrical pushes the envelope and seeks to provide high-quality electrical products and LED lighting that focuses on the green initiative. They are constantly evaluating their business practices to reduce energy consumption and become dependent on renewable energy sources. They are committed to putting the needs of the customer first, and providing businesses with efficient products that meet their individual needs.
Visit us at https://www.homelectrical.com/
Media Contact:
Shakir Williams
Content Blogger/PR-Marketing
Contact
HomElectrical
***@homelectrical.com
