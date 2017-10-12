News By Tag
Transworld Denver and UFG To Host Business Buyer's Symposium This Fall in Littleton
Conference Event To Prepare and Connect Buyers With Established Business Opportunities and Franchises.Transworld Denver and United Franchise Group will host the first annual Business Buyer's Symposium on October 12, 2017, at The Falls Event Center.
Transworld Denver (https://www.tworld.com/
The Symposium will address many questions and issues buyers face including financing, legal considerations, the buying process, and growth planning. The event will be held on October 12th, 2017 at the Falls Event Center in Littleton, from 7:30 AM to 2:30 PM. Featured speakers include Heidi Ganahl, an esteemed entrepreneur with a local and national presence through her brand Camp Bow Wow, and local experts from Wells Fargo, Customers Bank, Izbiky and Associates, and the Heartland Group. Attendees can purchase tickets for $99 through September 15th and $159 afterward at www.buybizcolorado.com (https://www.tworld.com/
Transworld Business Advisors and United Franchise Group, the Symposium hosts, are experts in the business sale and franchise industries. "The fast pace of development we are experiencing currently is dizzying. I firmly believe that because of this, Denver will soon be recognized as a center of entrepreneurship. I have made it my mission to encourage the development of local entrepreneurs to support Denver's economic ecosystem and the small business is a huge part of this," says Jessica Fialkovich, President of Transworld Denver.
What: The Business Buyer's Symposium
When: October 12th, 2017 from 7:30 AM to 2:30 PM
Where: The Falls Event Center, Littleton, Colorado 80120
Cost: $99 ($159 after September 15th)
Register: www.buybizcolorado.com
***@tworlddenver.com
