 
News By Tag
* Transworld Business Advisors
* Buy A Business
* Buy A Franchise
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Denver
  Colorado
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
16151413121110

Transworld Denver and UFG To Host Business Buyer's Symposium This Fall in Littleton

Conference Event To Prepare and Connect Buyers With Established Business Opportunities and Franchises.Transworld Denver and United Franchise Group will host the first annual Business Buyer's Symposium on October 12, 2017, at The Falls Event Center.
 
 
The Business Buyer's Symposium 10/12/17
The Business Buyer's Symposium 10/12/17
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Transworld Business Advisors
* Buy A Business
* Buy A Franchise

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Denver - Colorado - US

Subject:
* Events

DENVER - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Conference Event To Prepare and Connect Buyer's With Established Business Opportunities and Franchises
Transworld Denver (https://www.tworld.com/centraldenver/) and United Franchise Group (https://unitedfranchisegroup.com/) will host the first annual Business Buyer's Symposium on October 12, 2017, at The Falls Event Center in Littleton, Colorado. A driving reason for the event is the fact that Colorado is home to upwards of 600,000 small businesses that employ an impressive, almost 1 million people. As Denver and Colorado as a whole continue to receive an influx of people (there will be 1.4 million people in the Denver Metro by 2020), the small business market will continue to expand. The Business Buyer's Symposium will provide valuable information and resources for individuals interested in entering the small business market by way of buying a business.

The Symposium will address many questions and issues buyers face including financing, legal considerations, the buying process, and growth planning. The event will be held on October 12th, 2017 at the Falls Event Center in Littleton, from 7:30 AM to 2:30 PM. Featured speakers include Heidi Ganahl, an esteemed entrepreneur with a local and national presence through her brand Camp Bow Wow, and local experts from Wells Fargo, Customers Bank, Izbiky and Associates, and the Heartland Group. Attendees can purchase tickets for $99 through September 15th and $159 afterward at www.buybizcolorado.com (https://www.tworld.com/centraldenver/business-buyers-symp...).

Transworld Business Advisors and United Franchise Group, the Symposium hosts, are experts in the business sale and franchise industries. "The fast pace of development we are experiencing currently is dizzying. I firmly believe that because of this, Denver will soon be recognized as a center of entrepreneurship. I have made it my mission to encourage the development of local entrepreneurs to support Denver's economic ecosystem and the small business is a huge part of this," says Jessica Fialkovich, President of Transworld Denver.

What: The Business Buyer's Symposium
When: October 12th, 2017 from 7:30 AM to 2:30 PM
Where: The Falls Event Center, Littleton, Colorado 80120
Cost: $99 ($159 after September 15th)
Register: www.buybizcolorado.com

Contact
Marketing Coordinator
***@tworlddenver.com
End
Source:
Email:***@tworlddenver.com Email Verified
Tags:Transworld Business Advisors, Buy A Business, Buy A Franchise
Industry:Business
Location:Denver - Colorado - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Transworld Business Advisors of Denver News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share