NAWBO meeting to focus on funding, growing, managing and investing money

The Sept. 13 luncheon meeting of the National Association of Women Business Owners, Phoenix Chapter, will feature a panel of money experts.
 
 
Karen Russo is one of four panelists
Karen Russo is one of four panelists
PHOENIX - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- What are the most critical trends, strategies, and tools women business owners need to take action to fund, grow, manage and invest money? Join members of the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO), Phoenix Chapter, and their guests on Wednesday, Sept. 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for an educational and practical session.

"Seriously: You Need Money... and that's a Good Thing!" will be presented by four money experts:   Karen Russo, Money Momentum Coach; Cindy Gordon, Business Rescue Coaching; Jeff Swenson, Small Business Development Center; and

Fern Hailey, Arizona Bank & Trust Wealth Advisory.

"We are joining other Empowered PhXX collaborators for September as Money Month by focusing on this topic for our September monthly luncheon," explains Julie S. Cook, NAWBO Phoenix President. "We applaud their goals of supporting female entrepreneurship."

Cost for the Sept. 13 luncheon meeting is $38 and $48 for guests. For information on meeting location and to make a reservation, visit www.nawbophx.org.

About NAWBO

NAWBO is an organization that works to: strengthen the wealth-creating capacity of its members and promote economic development; create innovative and effective changes in the business culture; build strategic alliances, coalitions, and affiliations; and transform public policy and influence opinion makers. For more information about the Phoenix Metro Chapter, founded in 1985, visit www.nawbophx.org

Laurie Anderson
Source:NAWBO Phoenix
