NAWBO meeting to focus on funding, growing, managing and investing money
The Sept. 13 luncheon meeting of the National Association of Women Business Owners, Phoenix Chapter, will feature a panel of money experts.
"Seriously: You Need Money... and that's a Good Thing!" will be presented by four money experts: Karen Russo, Money Momentum Coach; Cindy Gordon, Business Rescue Coaching; Jeff Swenson, Small Business Development Center; and
Fern Hailey, Arizona Bank & Trust Wealth Advisory.
"We are joining other Empowered PhXX collaborators for September as Money Month by focusing on this topic for our September monthly luncheon," explains Julie S. Cook, NAWBO Phoenix President. "We applaud their goals of supporting female entrepreneurship."
Cost for the Sept. 13 luncheon meeting is $38 and $48 for guests. For information on meeting location and to make a reservation, visit www.nawbophx.org.
About NAWBO
NAWBO is an organization that works to: strengthen the wealth-creating capacity of its members and promote economic development;
Contact
Laurie Anderson
***@prexperts.com
