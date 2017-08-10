News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
A Family Business' Secrets to Success
HeatingHelp.com Celebrates 20 Years of Connecting the Industry
Reflecting back on the early years of HeatingHelp.com, Dan Holohan says, "The best advice I've ever received is that nothing is ever going to happen for me unless I'm willing to take a chance. My old boss gave me that advice and I left the company six months later to start HeatingHelp.com. It's a very special place. We've collected an enormous amount of technical articles, old literature, and searchable conversations between the Wallies. It's a community and a place to go where you can learn and find fellowship."
Erin Holohan Haskell purchased HeatingHelp.com from her parents in 2016. She says, "My three sisters and I grew up right alongside the business. As kids we had no idea about the weight of the decision to start a business while raising a family...all of the risks and the possibilities. Now as a mother and entrepreneur myself, I think about that often. I am forever grateful for all they've done for our family. We saw them work incredibly hard and build something wonderful."
It's a testament to hard work and the strength of family. Dan and Marianne Holohan have been married for 45 years and in business together for nearly half that time. Dan gives the following tips for working with family:
· Listen more; talk less.
· Choose your battles carefully.
· Learn to admit it when you're wrong.
· Make time for your kids and each other.
· Never go to bed angry.
· Take vacations.
· Exercise.
· Realize that enough is plenty.
· Laugh.
· Have a goal, and when you reach it, decide whether you're going to keep doing what you're doing at the same pace, or whether you're going to slow down.
· When it's time, sell your business to your daughter.
Passing a family business down to the next generation can be challenging. Erin notes that mutual respect and communication were an integral part of their successful transition. "I learned a lot from observing my parents as they worked together. They taught me to value relationships over things. They also taught me that everyone has something to teach us - no matter how young or old they may be. When we first started working together, my parents could have brushed off my ideas because I was 'just a kid' and told me how the world works. Instead, they gave me an opportunity to prove myself. I recognize and appreciate that."
When asked where she wants to take HeatingHelp.com in the next 20 years, Erin Holohan Haskell says, "I have so many hopes and dreams for HeatingHelp.com, as I'm sure my parents did when they first started it. I'm delighted to celebrate 20 years and look forward to its continued growth. I plan to keep improving upon the website and adding valuable resources to help others. This is a fantastic community of very smart people and it's a joy to know them. In time, I plan to pass down all of the lessons I've learned to my daughter. And if she is interested when the time comes, welcome her to HeatingHelp.com."
Visit http://www.heatinghelp.com for more information.
Contact
Erin Holohan Haskell
***@heatinghelp.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse