The BrickKicker Inspection Services Launches New Website
Chicagoland's largest inspection agency and National Headquarters to The BrickKicker Franchises launches new website with the help of local digital marketing agency.
Founded in 1989 in Naperville, IL through a partnership with Field Operations and Marketing/Sales, The BrickKicker brand quickly became well-known throughout the Chicagoland real estate market. Over the course of the next several years, The BrickKicker continued to expand operations throughout northeastern Illinois and beyond. In 1996, the company took its best standards and practices nationwide by franchising The BrickKicker name.
The BrickKicker continues to build its brand, expand its services, and develop customer service practices that are simple and easy for individuals and businesses alike. In order to best facilitate these practices, they recently had a new website built and decided to go with a local agency, Launch Digital Marketing, also out of Naperville. According to Andrew Fox, The BrickKicker's General Manager, they were fully satisfied with the results.
"If your business is in need of a fresh, up to date and secure rebuild of your online marketing campaign/website, then look no further than Launch Digital Marketing," said Fox. "The team here is phenomenal, the communication and follow-up is fantastic, and the end results are delivered on time. If there are ideas or suggestions, the team at LDM has what it takes to implement them and guide you to the finish line. Our company and brand has finally found a home with an organization that fully appreciates and understands the values we wish to instill in our clients, both new and old. Thank you Team LDM!"
Today, The BrickKicker includes a network of nearly 50 operations in 23 different U.S. states, with imminent plans to expand their operations still further. The Naperville office, with a total of 25 employees, is The BrickKicker national headquarters and continues to serve as their Chicagoland base as well. The BrickKicker is located at 849 N. Ellsworth Street in Naperville, IL. Contact the staff online or give them a call at (800) 821-1820 with any questions or inquiries.
