Medtech Innovator Top 100 Company To Exhibit In Innovation Pavilion At The 2017 Medtech Conference
The Innovation Pavilion is a dedicated area of the exhibit hall that provides a select group of innovative AdvaMed member companies the opportunity to showcase their technology. It is located at booth number 1218 and sponsored by Johnson & Johnson.
MedTech Innovator, the industry's leading nonprofit global competition and accelerator, recognized AMI as a top 100 company earlier this year. The 100 companies, identified as being of strategic interest to the medical technology industry, were chosen from nearly 600 applicants and invited to pitch their technologies in one of 11 competition events across the United States.
Maureen L. Mulvihill, AMI's president and CEO, presented BabyGentleClear device at the Washington, D.C. Pediatric Innovation Showcase on March 31. The device provides a less impactful way of clearing secretions from pediatric endotracheal tubes.
"The BabyGentleClear device will be less traumatic on little babies' lungs than current practice. We are excited the judges at MedTech Innovator recognized the significant impact that our technology will have on the venerable patient population,"
Each of the Top 100 were granted complimentary registration to the AdvaMed Accel Leadership Seminar at the MedTech Conference.
About MedTech Innovator
MedTech Innovator is the industry's nonprofit global competition and accelerator for medical device, digital health and diagnostic companies. Our mission is to improve the lives of patients by accelerating the growth of companies that are transforming the healthcare system. MedTech Innovator 2017 features 100 companies that address one or more of the transformative themes identified in an annual survey of leading manufacturers and providers.
To learn more about MedTech Innovator, visit https://medtechinnovator.org/
About Actuated Medical, Inc.
Actuated Medical develops medical devices that integrate electronically controlled motion to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs. Their development process focuses on IP, regulatory, and reimbursement strategies to decrease commercialization risk and attract medical device technology acquisition partnerships. Their devices solve unmet clinical needs in target markets e.g., GI, critical care and pediatrics. Actuated Medical a certified women-owned business located in Bellefonte, PA and is ISO 13485:2003 certified.
To learn more, please visit http://www.actuatedmedical.com.
Contact
Actuated Medical, Inc.
Maureen L. Mulvihill, Ph.D.
***@actuatedmedical.com
