Driving Australian Diversity-Australian Bollywood Talent Mentor Raj Suri In A New Role As An Actor

Sydney's Raj Suri is the only Australian Indian actor in indie Bollywood film SHAB which will have its Australian Premiere on 18 August in Sydney.
 
 
Raj Suri - actor
Raj Suri - actor
 
SYDNEY, Australia - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Raj Suri of inner west Sydney (from his studio in Summer Hill) has been mentoring Australian talent for over 15 years in Australia especially young women from Australian Indian background. Raj has been celebrating Australian diversity and women empowerment in Australia and overseas. He is the founder of the original Miss India Australia (EST.2001). Few of the former Australian winners are now established actors in the vast Indian film industry including Bollywood.

RAJ SURI FILMOGRAPHY

Raj Suri is an Indian Australian actor, producer and talent mentor who works primarily in the Hindi film industry popularly known as Bollywood and in Australian Television. Raj is the former panelist judge of the Australian TV series Bollywood Star, (https://youtu.be/ZQRSeMG8x88) which aired on SBS TV in 2012. He made his film industry debut as a still photographer with the movie My Brother Nikhil (2005). He later worked in Sorry Bhai! (2008). He has also co-produced the award winning feature films I Am (2010) and Chauranga (2014). He has acted in the 2017 Bollywood film Shab, the only Australian Indian actor in the film. Raj continues to pursue his passion to mentor Australian talent and acting roles in the Australian and Indian entertainment scene. He runs workshops for Australian women via http://www.missindia.com.au. In addition, Raj is directing a documentary and online content with Australian characters and producer as collaborators.

Australian Premiere of indie Bollywood film SHAB (night) in Sydney.

Screening at the OPENING NIGHT - www.indianfilmfestival.com.au
Friday, 18 August 2017 @7pm Hoyts Entertainment Qtr. (LUX) Hoyts Australia ENTERTAINMENT QUARTER

Sydney's celebration of Indian Cinema - Westpac Indian Film Festival Sydney - Bollywood and Beyond - 18  to 20 August 2017

Raj Suri will accompany acclaimed Indian director Onir with the lead cast from Bollywood, Raveena R Tandon & Ashish Bisht at the SHAB film screening for the Australian premiere on 18 August in Sydney.

Raj said: "I am proud to be the only Australian Indian actor playing a character actor role as 'Rohan' - a fashion designer in the film. The Australian Premiere at the WIFFS and screenings with my director Onir and the stellar cast Raveena Tandon and Ashish Bisht is great for Australian talent to get exposure into the indie Indian cinema and a film festival of this kind opens opportunities for collaboration on projects in the exclusive space of Bollywood, Australia beyond. The world is keen to engage with India. Films and creative content can play a key role in bringing the two great countries Australia and India culturally closer. I thank the festival director Mitu Bhowmick Lange, Sanjay Suri  and Onir to make such films possible for the global audience".

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne - CLOSING NIGHT 22 August

Victorian Premiere of SHAB Screening with director ONIR cast Raveena Tandon, Ashish Bisht and Raj Suri (https://www.facebook.com/rajsuriglobal/?fref=mentions) in attendance 22 August @7pm Hoyts Australia MELBOURNE CENTRAL

SHAB CAST: Raveena Tandon, Arpita Chatterjee, Ashish Bisht, Simon Frenay (France), Areesz Ganddi and Raj Suri (Australia).
Producers: Sanjay Suri, Bhavna Talvar, Mohan T Mulani and Onir

Media/Press Interviews, Screenings & Photos
Email: suri@rajsuri.net

Media Contact
Ruchi Motial-Suri
media@karigar.com
End
Email:***@karigar.com Email Verified
