Driving Australian Diversity-Australian Bollywood Talent Mentor Raj Suri In A New Role As An Actor
Sydney's Raj Suri is the only Australian Indian actor in indie Bollywood film SHAB which will have its Australian Premiere on 18 August in Sydney.
RAJ SURI FILMOGRAPHY
Raj Suri is an Indian Australian actor, producer and talent mentor who works primarily in the Hindi film industry popularly known as Bollywood and in Australian Television. Raj is the former panelist judge of the Australian TV series Bollywood Star, (https://youtu.be/
Australian Premiere of indie Bollywood film SHAB (night) in Sydney.
Screening at the OPENING NIGHT - www.indianfilmfestival.com.au
Friday, 18 August 2017 @7pm Hoyts Entertainment Qtr. (LUX) Hoyts Australia ENTERTAINMENT QUARTER
Sydney's celebration of Indian Cinema - Westpac Indian Film Festival Sydney - Bollywood and Beyond - 18 to 20 August 2017
Raj Suri will accompany acclaimed Indian director Onir with the lead cast from Bollywood, Raveena R Tandon & Ashish Bisht at the SHAB film screening for the Australian premiere on 18 August in Sydney.
Raj said: "I am proud to be the only Australian Indian actor playing a character actor role as 'Rohan' - a fashion designer in the film. The Australian Premiere at the WIFFS and screenings with my director Onir and the stellar cast Raveena Tandon and Ashish Bisht is great for Australian talent to get exposure into the indie Indian cinema and a film festival of this kind opens opportunities for collaboration on projects in the exclusive space of Bollywood, Australia beyond. The world is keen to engage with India. Films and creative content can play a key role in bringing the two great countries Australia and India culturally closer. I thank the festival director Mitu Bhowmick Lange, Sanjay Suri and Onir to make such films possible for the global audience".
Indian Film Festival of Melbourne - CLOSING NIGHT 22 August
Victorian Premiere of SHAB Screening with director ONIR cast Raveena Tandon, Ashish Bisht and Raj Suri (https://www.facebook.com/
SHAB CAST: Raveena Tandon, Arpita Chatterjee, Ashish Bisht, Simon Frenay (France), Areesz Ganddi and Raj Suri (Australia).
Producers: Sanjay Suri, Bhavna Talvar, Mohan T Mulani and Onir
