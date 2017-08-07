Book A 5* Cottage With The Valley

 
Industry News





FALMOUTH, England - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- The Valley resort, located in Carnon Downs has received a 5 star self-catering award from VisitEngland tourist board for 12 years running and this year was also awarded the prestigious Gold Award.

This is a fantastic achievement for The Valley team, and when you book a cottage with The Valley you can see why it achieved this recognition. The luxury cottages are child and pet-friendly and you could even book yourself a hot tub cottage Cornwall, the perfect way to relax after a day of activities, exploring the beautiful county.

Though summer is drawing to a close, autumn is a wonderful time to visit Cornwall, as the crowds are fewer, the weather still pleasant, the sea still warm and the landscape turns to gorgeous golds, reds and browns. The Valley cottages are ideal for a family holiday in October half term. School is out, and with Halloween on the horizon, so there is a lot for families to do. The Valley hosts several events at the resort, and there is plenty of attractions and activities to do in the surrounding area too. Expect a treasure hunt through the woods surrounding The Valley cottages, bush craft training for children, spooky stories and even stuff for the parents too, such as a massage and some 'me time' with an on-site babysitter to help out.

The Valley is celebrating their 5 star Gold award with a competition too. You could be in with a chance to win a free weeks holiday in The Valley's luxury two bedroom cottages, just by liking the Facebook, Twitter or Instagram page and liking one of the competitions posts. Further details and terms and conditions of the competition can be found on The Valley (https://www.thevalleycornwall.co.uk/blog/2017/08/07/5-sta...) and you could be staying at a fantastic hot tub cottage Cornwall (https://www.thevalleycornwall.co.uk/cottages/hot-tubs).

