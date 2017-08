Rag-O-Rama Dollar Sale Event Returns to Columbus, Ohio this September!

For the first time in Rag-O-Rama history, we'll be hosting our Dollar Sale Twice this year for our Columbus, Ohio Location! Save the dates: September 9-10, 2017! Get Ready to shop!

-- After the huge success of our February Dollar Sale at our Columbus location, the store has been inundated with calls asking about the next event. So we decided, for the first time in Rag-O-Rama History, to host a Second Dollar Sale in the same calendar year for all of our Columbus, Ohio shoppers! Be sure to save the date and join us! The Rag-O-Rama Dollar Sale is one of the most anticipated sales of the year. You'll find tons of items for only $1 each! This is the sale that everyone is waiting for, you'll find a huge assortment available and we'll be bringing out new items on Sunday as well!"We had such a successful Dollar Sale this past February, with many folks already messaging about the next Dollar Sale dates... So we decided to put together another Dollar Sale this year in September! We have once again started the preparations and gathered a large amount of inventory to create an amazing Dollar Sale at our Columbus, OH location. This is a very exciting promotion for us and we absolutely love hosting it! We can't wait to see everyone again." Says Rag-O-Rama Vice President Jorge Maymo.Saturday and Sunday, September 9 & 10, 2017 – Columbus, OhioStore Hours: Saturday September 9, 11am-8pm | Sunday, September 10, 11am-7pmThis sale will be taking place at our Columbus, Ohio Location only:3301 North High Street, Columbus, OH 43202 - 614.261.7202Rag-O-Rama is a resale clothing store with locations throughout Ohio and Georgia. The stores are filled with spectacular men's and women's fashions, accessories, shoes and more. Rag-O-Rama carries an ever changing inventory of new and second-hand merchandise;including name brands, designer labels, vintage styles and one-of-a-kind wears. Rag-O-Rama buys daily, without appointments and offers cash and store credit on the spot for current and vintage styles that reflect the current season. Rag-O-Rama is very well known throughout the Columbus and Atlanta areas, having received numerous awards for "Best Thrift store", "Best Vintage Store", and "Best Clothing Store" for over 10 years.For more information, please visit: http://www.ragorama.com Miguel OrtunoBlue Bot AdvertisingPhone: 630-474-1222Email: miguel@bluebotadvertising.comJorge MaymoRag-O-RamaVice PresidentPhone: 877-724-7262