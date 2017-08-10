News By Tag
Rag-O-Rama Dollar Sale Event Returns to Columbus, Ohio this September!
For the first time in Rag-O-Rama history, we'll be hosting our Dollar Sale Twice this year for our Columbus, Ohio Location! Save the dates: September 9-10, 2017! Get Ready to shop!
"We had such a successful Dollar Sale this past February, with many folks already messaging about the next Dollar Sale dates... So we decided to put together another Dollar Sale this year in September! We have once again started the preparations and gathered a large amount of inventory to create an amazing Dollar Sale at our Columbus, OH location. This is a very exciting promotion for us and we absolutely love hosting it! We can't wait to see everyone again." Says Rag-O-Rama Vice President Jorge Maymo.
Sale Dates:
Saturday and Sunday, September 9 & 10, 2017 – Columbus, Ohio
Store Hours: Saturday September 9, 11am-8pm | Sunday, September 10, 11am-7pm
This sale will be taking place at our Columbus, Ohio Location only:
Rag-O-Rama - Columbus, Ohio
3301 North High Street, Columbus, OH 43202 - 614.261.7202
About Rag-O-Rama:
Rag-O-Rama is a resale clothing store with locations throughout Ohio and Georgia. The stores are filled with spectacular men's and women's fashions, accessories, shoes and more. Rag-O-Rama carries an ever changing inventory of new and second-hand merchandise;
For more information, please visit: http://www.ragorama.com
Contact:
Miguel Ortuno
Blue Bot Advertising
Phone: 630-474-1222
Email: miguel@bluebotadvertising.com
Jorge Maymo
Rag-O-Rama
Vice President
Phone: 877-724-7262
Jorge Maymo - Rag-O-Rama
Miguel Ortuno - Blue Bot Advertising
