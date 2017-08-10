News By Tag
Local IT Firm Announces Relocation to Larger Office Space on Cochrane Dr
As of Friday, August, 11th 2017, PACE Technical has a new mailing and billing address:
PACE Technical
475 Cochrane Drive, Unit 4
Markham, ON
L3R 9R5
In true PACE style, the team has been committed to completing the relocation smoothly, with as little disruption to clients as possible. The move was successfully seamless with ZERO downtime to the client base. The larger space is a fresh new start for PACE Technical, and the team looks forward to watching this new space foster more growth and development of the superior client experience they deliver.
PACE Technical continues to be committed to providing reliable and custom-tailored IT services and support, working hard to ensure that their products and services are continuously evaluated, modified, and expanded to adapt to the demands of the relentlessly changing technical landscape the. The move to a larger location on Cochrane Dr. is a direct effort to better serve their clients and marks a significant achievement for the entire PACE team.
"We are really looking forward to this new start," says PACE President, Michael Sugrue. "The face of business technology – and how we deliver it – has completely changed over the past decade, so PACE's environment has got to be agile enough to change and adapt in real time. This new location gives us the flexibility to expand our Cloud and Mobile Device Management services, and confront the growing need for cybersecurity head on. In short, this move will profoundly increase PACE's ability to deliver the superior client experience you have come to expect from us."
Michael Sugrue is available for an immediate interview about this exciting milestone for PACE Technical Services.
About Pace Technical:
PACE Technical is an ISO 9001-2008 Registered Outsourced Managed IT & Cloud Services Provider. Their unique process-driven service reduces IT issues by 50-75% in small to medium sized businesses while helping them leverage technology to increase revenue, reduce overhead and maximize profit at a predictable annual cost. PACE has been recognized repeatedly by industry-leading organizations like Channele2e, MSPMentor and PROFIT™ Magazine as one of the leading Managed IT Service innovators in Canada.
Follow PACE Technical by visiting:www.facebook.com/
For more information about PACE Technical please visit: www.pacetechnical.com (http://www.pacetechnical.com)
Contact
Michael Sugrue, President
***@pacetechnical.com
