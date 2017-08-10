 
Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
16151413121110


Ewing & Ewing Air Conditioning Offers Specials

 
JUPITER, Fla. - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Are you and your loved ones prepared to beat the South Florida heat? If you don't have a working air conditioning, that is a pretty loaded question. Ewing & Ewing Air Conditioning knows that a working unit is not a luxury in our area. And, they will work tirelessly until you have a reliable system that you can depend on.

Ewing Air offers specials for their clients. Currently, you will find a couple of coupons on their website, including one for $20 off your air conditioning repair (excluding diagnoses). Moreover, you will find a coupon for $250 off an air conditioning replacement, if you are installing a 16 and up Seer unit. These discounts are just another way that Ewing & Ewing Air Conditioning looks to help their customers.

As the summer season continues, it is important to have your system up and running, and to take care of any issues. So, don't deal with a faulty unit for another day. Contact Ewing & Ewing Air Conditioning, today, and set up your appointment.

For more information visit http://www.ewingair.com or call 561-768-5997.
Source:Ewing & Ewing Air Conditioning
Tags:Air Conditioning, HVAC, South Florida
Industry:Home
Location:Jupiter - Florida - United States
