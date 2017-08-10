News By Tag
Ewing & Ewing Air Conditioning Offers Specials
Ewing Air offers specials for their clients. Currently, you will find a couple of coupons on their website, including one for $20 off your air conditioning repair (excluding diagnoses). Moreover, you will find a coupon for $250 off an air conditioning replacement, if you are installing a 16 and up Seer unit. These discounts are just another way that Ewing & Ewing Air Conditioning looks to help their customers.
As the summer season continues, it is important to have your system up and running, and to take care of any issues. So, don't deal with a faulty unit for another day. Contact Ewing & Ewing Air Conditioning, today, and set up your appointment.
For more information visit http://www.ewingair.com or call 561-768-5997.
