Express Yourself Ecards App: Making hard things easier to say
Express Yourself Ecards is a new iPhone app for anyone who's got something important to say but isn't sure how to say it.
After enough of her couples asked "Can we take you home with us?" Sansby realized their question was serious. So she picked ten communication challenges every couple wrestles with and created a printed card for each situation. Then she gave the cards to her clients as a homework tool to help them communicate more effectively between sessions.
The cards work by guiding the sender through a series of fill-in-the-
When Sansby tested the cards in her therapy sessions, she was surprised by the intensity of the reactions of the person filling out the card as they went through the checklists. "Something shifts in our bodies the instant we read words and phrases that capture what we're feeling," said Sansby. "It's like that 'Yes!' you get when you find your keys after searching everywhere."
And the reactions she saw in the receivers of the cards were just as rich and dramatic. When a woman read a "Please Listen" card to her husband, his response was to pull her close and tell her he was sorry. And when a man going through a divorce read a "Thanks" card to his sister, tears flowed.
After testing and refining the ten cards over a period of years with her own clients, she turned them into the Express Yourself Ecards app so anyone could send an card anytime from anywhere. The app can be downloaded at the App Store and unlimited use of the first ecard is free. Unlimited use of all ten ecards is only 99 cents.
Betsy Sansby, is a licensed marriage and family therapist with over 30 years of clinical experience Her articles have appeared in Redbook Magazine and The Ladies' Home Journal. She is the author of Ask Betsy, a popular online advice column. In addition to her general practice, Betsy is also an expert in the treatment of depression and anxiety, and is certified to deliver the Mindfulness-
Visit us at https://betsysansby.wordpress.com/
