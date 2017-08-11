News By Tag
GET's Dain Schult, Announces Joint Venture With INFLUENTIA
GET CEO, Dain Schult, remarked, "Having a relationship with Influentia will have a positive, future effect on the imaging, promotions, and product marketing for a range of GET-related promotional items. Influentia can, among other things, assist programming and syndication development ideas for both on Terrestrial and Internet Radio stations from GET's marketing division, Amerirep, its radio division, American Internet & Radio ("AIR") and its syndication wing, The Miracle Wonderland Radio Company.
"This will provide a level of 'artsy craftsy' in terms of creative items to help promote GET's radio and Internet services efforts. Influentia's artisans will be developing not only items for sale through GET stations but other outlets and websites.
"While the initial thrust of activity with be on the marketing side with specialty items and clothing for sale, Influentia will assist GET in larger projects including an international webcam marketing development idea that is being worked out right now with a potential global marketing partner that could conceivably revolutionize a lifestyle product. A lot of research will need to go into that project before it's ready to roll out, but it could be a game-changer.
"This ties into what Influentia is all about in the first place – ideas and dreams (a creative incubator) some more rational than others being explored and tested to find products and services that will astound and delight in the future.
"It's really a bunch of dreamers doodling out ideas all the time. Some will never get past the writing-it-down-
"When all the research and development is complete and the necessary agreements are in place with GET fully operational and trading in the future, this joint venture with Influentia will be available helping the Company grow and can certainly enhance its public image."
For more information about Influentia you can contact Dain Schult, GET's Chief Executive Officer.
Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21B of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and only speak as of the date hereof. Forward-looking statements usually contain the words "estimate," "anticipate,"
These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results, once it's fully operational and trading, to differ materially than those indicated in the forward-looking statements.
Management regularly provides news and additional information believed to be true and accurate at the time of dissemination but has no requirement to modify, comment or change in the future should circumstances change or information prove to be inaccurate for any reason. This is not a solicitation for funding or investment in the Company. Additionally, GET makes every effort to comply with all applicable laws.
http://www.getglobalentertainmenttechnology.com (Link to GET's corporate website)
http://www.dainschult.com (Link to more information about Dain L. Schult)
Contact
Global Entertainment Technology, Inc.
Dain L. Schult, CEO
***@globalentertainmenttechnology.com
