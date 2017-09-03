 
Industry News





New book recounts astonishing discovery of a sunken Navy jet

"The Lost Intruder, the Search for a Missing Navy Jet" (ISBN 1546334971) relates diver and former Navy pilot Peter M. Hunt's successful search of Puget Sound for an A-6 Intruder while battling Parkinson's disease.
 
 
OAK HARBOR, Wash. - Sept. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- On a windy, Autumn day in 1989, a U.S. Navy A-6 Intruder crashed off the shores of Whidbey Island, Washington. The Navy mounted a comprehensive, four-ship search for the attack jet with advanced sonar systems and remotely operated mini-submarines. They came up empty handed.

Former Navy pilot Peter Hunt knew the lost Intruder well. The jet came from his squadron; he had flown it from the deck of the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Ranger. Standing in the squadron ready room, Hunt listened to the radio transmissions as the accident unfolded: the hydraulic malfunction, the aborted mission, the futile attempt to lower the landing gear, and finally the violent ejection into Puget Sound. Puzzled by the failed Navy search, Hunt long imagined the thrill of finding the A-6 and accomplishing what the U.S. Navy could not.

But time was running out. At age 43, Hunt was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. After ten years of worsening symptoms, no longer permitted to fly, and barely able to scuba dive, Hunt knew that he was losing the fight. Desperate for a rallying point to prove to himself that life still mattered, Hunt struck out in 2014 to find the missing A-6.

"The author's prose is always crystal-clear and sometimes moving, particularly when he discusses the ways in which his quest revitalized his life in the face of physical decline. An inspiriting story related with journalistic rigor and disarming frankness." – Kirkus Reviews

"The Lost Intruder, the Search for a Missing Navy Jet" is available for sale in print format online at Amazon.com and other channels. Kindle and other electronic formats will be available within the next ten days. Please go to www.peterhuntbooks.com for more information.

About the Author

Peter M. Hunt, a native of New York, was an experienced wreck diver long before he joined the Navy in 1985. After ten years of active duty and three aircraft carrier deployments, Hunt left active duty to fly commercially until his Parkinson's diagnosis in 2005. An alumnus of Brown University and the University of Washington Graduate school, Hunt has two adult children and lives with his wife on Whidbey Island, Washington. He is also the author of, "Angles of Attack, an A-6 Intruder Pilot's War" and "Setting the Hook, a Diver's Return to the Andrea Doria."

MEDIA CONTACT:

Peter M. Hunt

E-mail:          peter@peterhuntbooks.com

Phone:          (360) 320-1264

Web site:          www.peterhuntbooks.com

Kirkus Review: https://www.kirkusreviews.com/book-reviews/peter-m-hunt/t...

REVIEW COPIES AND INTERVIEWS AVAILABLE

