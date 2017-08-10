News By Tag
28th Annual CHAIRity Art Auction
This special evening features original works of art and functional objects created by international, national, regional and local artists.
Many of the contributing artists are alumni of Sculpture Space's internationally recognized artist-in-residency program. Since 1976, Sculpture Space has hosted over 550 visiting artists from 29 countries and 29 states. Artists are invited to come and live in Utica for two months and create new work, explore new techniques and materials and engage with the community. Regional residents, business owners, artists and art lovers not only connect with these artists to share and gain insight into their creative process and inspiration.
The live auction will include a wide variety of art including decorative sculpture, paintings, lamps, furniture, jewelry, and ceramics donated by international and local artists and artisans. The always-anticipated Earth Day collection, created from repurposed materials donated by Empire Recycling, will also be available for auction. To ensure CHAIRity remains a something-for-
This year's presenting sponsor is Bank of Utica; please visit www.sculpturespace.org for a complete list of sponsors.
Silent auction and live auction preview will be held from 4:30pm to 6:15pm, along with a cash bar and catering will be provided by Mano a Bocca. Stan Slabicki and Bob Dziedzic of Stik & BD will be presenting live and original music. The live auction, presented by Bernie Brzostek, will start at 6:15pm.
Ticket prices are $40 for general admission until September 15 and $50 until September 22. General admission tickets will be available the day of and at the door for $60 each. Patron tickets are $100 each, which includes 1 admission ticket, a listing in the 28th Annual Patron's Page and open bar for the evening. To reserve, please call 315.724.8381 or email info@sculpturespace.org.
Support for Sculpture Space programs is made possible in part with support from the New York State Council for the Arts and the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties. For additional information, please visit our website www.sculpturespace.org.
Media Contact
Holly Flitcroft
315-724-8381
info@sculpturespace.org
