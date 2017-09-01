 
News By Tag
* Back To School
* Chapter Book Series
* Fun Kids Book
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Richmond
  Virginia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
16151413121110


New, "Wimpy Kid Meets Gravity Falls" Chapter Book Series for Kids

Just in time for school, THE TYLER FILES #1 Smarty Pants combines humor and mystery to get even reluctant readers excited about reading again!
 
 
COVER The Tyler Files #1 Smarty Pants
COVER The Tyler Files #1 Smarty Pants
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Back To School
* Chapter Book Series
* Fun Kids Book

Industry:
* Books

Location:
* Richmond - Virginia - US

RICHMOND, Va. - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Back to schook means a new lunch box,

a new backpack, and a new pair of -

talking pants!

And they're ruining Tyler's life! How will he make it through the day without becoming the laughingstock of the whole 5th grade? And how will Tyler survive his pants' "off the cuff" remarks to the school bully (and to his secret crush?) With a little help from his best friend, Tyler gives a first-hand account of the mysterious, improbable and occasionally funny events that are so strange they can only be found in…

The Tyler Files

#1 Smarty Pants

Publisher: First Light Publishing

Author: Brian Rock

Illustrator: Joshua Dawson

Release Date: September 1, 2017

Pages: 86

Format: Paperback:

List Price: $6.99

Genre: Chapter Book Ages 7-10

Distributed by: Ingram Spark

ISBN 13: 978-0-9754411-3-8

Library of Congress Control Number: 2017908478

1. School-–Fiction. 2. Fantasy--Fiction. 3. Humorous stories 4. Mystery

Summary: When Tyler's pants mysteriously come to life, he must find a way to make it through the day without becoming the school laughingstock.

Contact: Brian Rock briantherock@cs.com

About the Author: Brian Rock is the author of five picture books and a sixth (WHICH ANIMAL IS FASTEST?) coming from Arbordale in 2018. In addition, his poetry has been included in numerous periodicals and the highly acclaimed anthology, ONE MINUTE TILL BEDTIME (Little, Brown), by U.S. Children's Poet Laureate, Kenn Nesbitt. Brian was formerly a teacher of at-risk students, he has performed stand-up comedy, and he has written award winning Country songs for his band, Family Reunion. Brian's pants have never actually talked to him; and any sounds coming from his pants are certainly not his fault!

https://www.amazon.com/Tyler-Files-Smarty-Pants-ebook/dp/...

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-tyler-files-1-brian-...

Contact
Brian Rock
***@brianrock.us
End
Source:
Email:***@brianrock.us Email Verified
Tags:Back To School, Chapter Book Series, Fun Kids Book
Industry:Books
Location:Richmond - Virginia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share