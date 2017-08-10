US Table Top Trade Show , Goa August 18-19, 2017

The largest gathering of american food importers in goa under forum of indian food importers and us department of agriculture

-- Goa -- US Government's Department of Agriculture in India and Forum of Indian Food Importers (FIFI) have partnered together to do the first ever Table top trade show featuring American food and beverages in Goa. Hospitality partners Hotel Grand Hyatt and Hard Rock are hosting the event for 24 importing firms and U.S. cooperator groups, who represent various high quality US food and beverages brands in country. The participating brands will showcase the products with an objective to highlight high quality U.S. origin food and beverages like Californian Almonds, American Cranberries, US pecans, Washington Apples, BBQ sauces, pop corns, tofu, sauces, breakfast cereals , confectionary, and many others.Mr. Adam Branson, Senior Agricultural Attaché, Office of Agricultural Affairs, at United States consulate in Mumbai was present at the launch event to support the U.S. agricultural goods. Mr. Branson did visit all the stalls and personally extended his gratitude towards all participants. Mr. Branson said "USDA is happy to be back in Goa almost a year after our American Food Fiesta. This year's Extravaganza provides us an amazing opportunity to support the #TasteOfAmerica and about 20 different Indian companies that are importing and distributing some very well known U.S. brands and our Cooperator groups that are active in the market. Indian consumers and food. professionals want these products and we want to see these products be successful in Goa and other areas of India."Forum of Indian Food Importers (FIFI), is an apex chamber, which represents over 6500 importers and gourmet retailers from India and work closely with various country governments and Government of India agencies to benefit the member importers and with an objective to bring international products to the end consumers.In a goodwill message, Mr. Amit Lohani, Founder Director, FIFI welcomed visitors to the event and said that they have reached out to various F&B stakeholders via this event and are expecting interest from retailers, hotels, restaurants, service providers, and consumers. He also, said that he is pleased to note the growing trends in the industry and interest in Indian market from countries like United States of America, which clearly indicates growing interest in international food category. He also thanked FIFI members and US cooperator representatives and said this event will not have been possible without their active participation.· California Walnut Commission· Distilled Spirit Council of United States· U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council· U.S. Pecans· Washington Apple Commission• Abbie's• American Garden• Blue Diamond Growers• Bob's Red Mill• Campfire• Colgin• Dell's Cherries• Delta• Finest Call• Freshos• Gibbs• Habit• Jelly Belly• Kraft Foods• Master of Mixes• Meduri Farms• Morinaga• Mojo Bar• Mother's Maid• Ocean Spray• Planters• Popcorn Time• Post• Ragu• Real• Satin Ice• Skippy• Skyy Vodka• Smiling Monkey• Spice Supreme• Sunsweet• Tabasco• Green Valley Pecans• Wallow• Wilbur• Wonka• WoodbridgeWWW.FIFI.IN WWW.FAS.USDA.GOV