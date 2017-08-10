Country(s)
Fourth Year In A Row Digital Media Solutions Listed On Inc. 5000 As One Of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- For the fourth year in a row, Digital Media Solutions (DMS) has made the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. In 2017, DMS was ranked #961 on the Inc. 5000. The company experienced 452% revenue growth comparing 2016 revenues to 2013 revenues. Excluding call center division headcount, the corporate staff headcount increased from July 2016 to July 2017 by 47%. DMS also plans to expand its Clearwater, FL headquarters later this year. The Inc. magazine editorial feature on the 2017 list notes that out of the nearly seven million private companies moving the economy forward every day, only a tiny fraction have demonstrated such remarkably consistent high growth. The repeat ranking on the Inc. 5000 further reiterates the company's explosive growth and success.
"We're excited that for the fourth year in a row DMS is recognized as one of the fastest growing private companies in America," said Joe Marinucci, Co-Founder and CEO of Digital Media Solutions. "Our incredible growth is a result of our competitive team, award-winning programs and expanding need for companies to connect with high intent consumers via agile, scalable and innovative solutions."
Since its inception, DMS has evolved into a full-service performance marketing company that services firms within highly complex and competitive industries including mortgage, education, consumer solutions, financial services, health and careers with vertical-specific brands including Best Rate Referrals and Sparkroom.
Earlier this year DMS was recognized by Inc. magazine for its company culture and employee engagement in its 2017 "Best Workplaces" in America program. The full Inc. 5000 list, including the feature on Digital Media Solutions, is online and in the September 2017 issue of Inc. magazine.
About Digital Media Solutions
Founded by a team of lifelong athletes, Digital Media Solutions (DMS) is an industry leader in providing end-to-end customer acquisition solutions that help clients win in their business ventures and realize their marketing goals. The company's set of proprietary assets and capabilities in the world of performance marketing, business intelligence and operations consulting allow clients to meticulously target and acquire the right customers. DMS relentlessly pursues flawless execution for top brands within highly complex and competitive industries including mortgage, education, consumer solutions, financial services, health and careers. DMS continues to experience explosive year-over-year growth, with continuous recognition on the Inc. 5000 list in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017; the Tampa Bay Business Journal's 2016 TBBJ 200 list and a top 10 ranking on the 2015 and 2016 Florida Fast 100 list. Named one of America's "Best Places to Work" in 2017 by Inc. magazine, DMS brings together some of the industry's most knowledgeable people, efficient processes and sophisticated technology across the digital and marketing spectrum. For more information about DMS and its vertical-specific brands including Best Rate Referrals and Sparkroom, visit www.thedigitalmediasolutions.com. Keep up with DMS news on Twitter at @dmsgrp and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/
© 2017 Digital Media Solutions, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Digital Media Solutions and its logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Digital Media Solutions, LLC. All other company and product names referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.
