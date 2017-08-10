News By Tag
Urban Juice Hire New Apprentice
Urban Juice creative design agency Lincolnshire announce that they have hired a new apprentice.
The company is now beginning to put their new apprentice through extensive training, where they will develop valuable hands-on-skills that will help put them on the fast-track to a successful and very rewarding career.
Urban Juice take great pride in being able to support, encourage and nurture young people to make their dreams a reality, by providing paid opportunities for students to gain nationally recognised qualifications.
We would like to wish their new apprentice the very best of luck in their exciting new position with Urban Juice Graphic Design Agency Lincolnshire.
About Urban Juice Creative Design Agency Lincolnshire:
Urban Juice are a leading creative design agency with a wealth of knowledge and experience and a very talented and diverse team of graphic designers and art workers. They have an unwavering focus on fully understanding the needs of their clients and delivering outstanding results, regardless of the scale or complexity of the challenge.
They enjoy working collaboratively with their clients from concept through to completion and have a large and enviable client base including, Birds Eye, Buckton's, Center Parcs, CIMA (Chartered Institute of Management Accountants)
They are experts in innovative and ingenious design and specialise in graphic design, concept artwork and illustration, design and print, print management, web design and e-commerce, social media, email marketing campaigns and strategies, marketing and advertising, studio photography, packaging design, branding, corporate identity and brand guidelines design, company logo design, single and double sided business card design, stationery design, letterheads, compliment slips and envelope design, folder design and annual reports design, posters, postcards, A4 leaflets, A5 leaflets and flyer design, magazines, brochures and catalogue design, POS and exhibition materials design, banners, presentation foam boards and exhibition display stand design, pop-up and pull-up roller banner stand design and vehicle livery design.
Contact
Urban Juice
***@urban-juice.co.uk
