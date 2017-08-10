 
Urban Juice Hire New Apprentice

Urban Juice creative design agency Lincolnshire announce that they have hired a new apprentice.
 
 
GRIMSBY, England - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Urban Juice, Lincolnshire's premier creative design agency have recently announced that they have hired a new apprentice as a welcome addition to the Grimsby based team.

The company is now beginning to put their new apprentice through extensive training, where they will develop valuable hands-on-skills that will help put them on the fast-track to a successful and very rewarding career.

Urban Juice take great pride in being able to support, encourage and nurture young people to make their dreams a reality, by providing paid opportunities for students to gain nationally recognised qualifications.

We would like to wish their new apprentice the very best of luck in their exciting new position with Urban Juice Graphic Design Agency Lincolnshire.

If you would like to find out more information about Urban Juice and the extensive range of creative design services they offer, please visit their website at http://www.urban-juice.co.uk/services/

About Urban Juice Creative Design Agency Lincolnshire:

Urban Juice are a leading creative design agency with a wealth of knowledge and experience and a very talented and diverse team of graphic designers and art workers. They have an unwavering focus on fully understanding the needs of their clients and delivering outstanding results, regardless of the scale or complexity of the challenge.

They enjoy working collaboratively with their clients from concept through to completion and have a large and enviable client base including, Birds Eye, Buckton's, Center Parcs, CIMA (Chartered Institute of Management Accountants), CIRAS (Confidential Incident Reporting and Analysis System), Conoco Philips, Cranswick Pet Products, Findus Group, Harper Collins Publishers, London Medical, Macrae Foods, Network Rail, NHS, Premier Foods, Royal Automobile Club, RSSB (Rail Safety and Standards Board), Unilever and Young's Seafood, to name just a few.

They are experts in innovative and ingenious design and specialise in graphic design, concept artwork and illustration, design and print, print management, web design and e-commerce, social media, email marketing campaigns and strategies, marketing and advertising, studio photography, packaging design, branding, corporate identity and brand guidelines design, company logo design, single and double sided business card design, stationery design, letterheads, compliment slips and envelope design, folder design and annual reports design, posters, postcards, A4 leaflets, A5 leaflets and flyer design, magazines, brochures and catalogue design, POS and exhibition materials design, banners, presentation foam boards and exhibition display stand design, pop-up and pull-up roller banner stand design and vehicle livery design.

For more information about Urban Juice and their wide range of creative design services, or to request a very competitive quote, please visit their website at http://www.urban-juice.co.uk/ or give them a call today on 01472 268643.

Click to Share