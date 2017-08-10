News By Tag
Urban Juice Update Website For Young's Foodservice
Urban Juice, creative design agency Grimsby, update website for Young's Foodservice.
Young's For Chefs recently changed their company name to Young's Foodservice, to better reflect the wide range of foodservice sectors in which they supply quality seafood. The newly updated website features a fresh new logo that proudly displays the new name, whilst retaining the traditional seascape image Young's loyal customers are so familiar with.
The website provides foodservice professionals with a dedicated, go-to site offering tons of useful information and support to ensure that they are able to make informed purchasing decisions and learn more about the extensive range of quality meal solutions available within Young's vast portfolio.
The newly updated website features a handy product finder facility split into categories to allow users to easily navigate their way around the site and each section lists detailed product specifications, including complete ingredient lists, nutritional information, details of any allergens and helpful cooking instructions.
The website also offers important information about the company's award winning sustainability programme, Fish for Life, which is the way Young's aim to improve their impact in everything they do, from sea to plate.
Check out the newly updated Young's Foodservice website at http://www.youngsfoodservice.co.uk
Is your own website in need of a fresh new look? Is your content no longer communicating the right message or resonating with your target audience? Do you want to offer your website visitors a flawless user experience on mobile devices? Then why not let Urban Juice creative design agency Grimsby have a squeeze of it? They offer a wide variety of web design services to suit your individual needs and budget and create stunning designs that achieve outstanding results.
For more information about their web design services, please visit the Urban Juice website at http://www.urban-
About Urban Juice Creative Design Agency Grimsby:
Urban Juice are a talented and experienced team of creative professionals who have the necessary skills and vision to help your business stand out from the rest. They offer a comprehensive range of services to assist you with all of your creative design needs, both online and offline, including:
* Graphic design
* Concept artwork and all styles of illustration
* Design and print
* Print and print management
* Web design and e-commerce
* Social media, digital marketing, email campaigns and strategies
* Marketing and advertising
* Studio photography
* Packaging design
* Corporate branding and company guidelines design
* Custom logo design
* Single and double sided business card design
* Stationery design, letterheads, compliment slips and envelope design
* Folder design and annual reports design
* Posters, postcards, A4 leaflets, A5 leaflets and flyer design
* Magazines, brochures, yearbooks and catalogue design
* Point of sale and exhibition materials design
* Banners, presentation foam boards and exhibition display stand design
* Pop-up and pull-up roller banner stand design
* Car livery design
For further details about Urban Juice and their creative design services, or to request a competitive quote, please visit their website at http://www.urban-
