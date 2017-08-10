News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Art Fest Naples Seeking Submissions for 2018 Show
Annual Event Supports Children and Adults with Additional Needs
In addition to the beautiful park setting, Art Fest Naples is unique in Florida and the country because the proceeds benefit a 501(c) (3) organization, Additional Needs, Inc. Additional Needs, Inc. mission is to provide a user friendly and time-saving website with current and comprehensive information of available resources to assist children and adults with additional needs and their families in finding appropriate services. By employing individuals with additional needs to research and maintain the website, we provide a platform for them to share their abilities and unique insights and ideas. The website is also a vehicle for educating employers about the benefits of hiring individuals with additional needs as well as connecting them to employees.
"Some of the nation's finest artists will be participating in Art Fest Naples, displaying and selling their work ranging from oil, acrylic and water color paintings, blown glass, turned wood pieces, sculptures, jewelry to a variety of mixed media." said Art Fest Naples Director Taire Malloy.
Sponsorships are available. For more information about the 2018 Art Fest Naples contact Taire Malloy at 239-634-2337. Email artfestnaples@
Contact
Elly Hagen Marketing & PR
***@ellyhagen.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse