Industry News





August 2017
Art Fest Naples Seeking Submissions for 2018 Show

Annual Event Supports Children and Adults with Additional Needs
 
 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Art Fest Naples at Fleischmann Park is seeking artists working in all media to exhibit at the annual show.  The juried art show will be held January 20-21, 2018 at Fleischmann Park, 1600 Fleischmann Blvd., Naples, 34102.  In its 21st year, the show has consistently been rated in the top 100 shows in the country by Sunshine Artist magazine.  A jury of arts professionals will select the artists to participate in the show and will award prizes in numerous categories.  All artists must apply online at www.artfestnaples.com by October 15, 2017.

In addition to the beautiful park setting, Art Fest Naples is unique in Florida and the country because the proceeds benefit a 501(c) (3) organization, Additional Needs, Inc.   Additional Needs, Inc. mission is to provide a user friendly and time-saving website with current and comprehensive information of available resources to assist children and adults with additional needs and their families in finding appropriate services. By employing individuals with additional needs to research and maintain the website, we provide a platform for them to share their abilities and unique insights and ideas. The website is also a vehicle for educating employers about the benefits of hiring individuals with additional needs as well as connecting them to employees.

"Some of the nation's finest artists will be participating in Art Fest Naples, displaying and selling their work ranging from oil, acrylic and water color paintings, blown glass, turned wood pieces, sculptures, jewelry to a variety of mixed media." said Art Fest Naples Director Taire Malloy.

Sponsorships are available.  For more information about the 2018 Art Fest Naples contact Taire Malloy at 239-634-2337.  Email artfestnaples@gmail.com or visit www.artfestnaples.com.

