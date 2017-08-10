 
Industry News





New Leaf Communities To Build 35 Unit Townhome Project Near Amazon Fulfillment Center

President of Northeast Florida Home Builders Association to Build Camden Crossing
 
 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- — New Leaf Communities, in partnership with RealtyeVest, announced plans today to raise capital for the new construction of Camden Crossing, a 35-unit townhouse development located in thriving northeast Jacksonville, FL. Online retail giant, Amazon, has plans to open a fulfillment center which will add approximately 1,200 new jobs located less than 2 miles away from the planned property. Additionally, Camden Crossing will be located less than 2 miles from River City Marketplace (a large, bustling outdoor shopping center) and Jacksonville International Airport (JIA). Forbes named Jacksonville one of America's fastest growing cities in 2017. The 1,495 square foot townhouses will have 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, single car garages, and will be located on 6.15 acres.

According to Lee Arsenault of New Leaf Communities, Camden Crossing will offer investors an opportunity to earn an above market return while being secured in a hard asset like real estate.  Lee is serving as President of the Northeast Florida Home Builders Association and has served as President of the Florida Builders Association. Adding to the extensive experience for New Leaf Communities is Lee's partner John Latshaw, Jr. John is a highly experienced Ponte Vedra, FL Tax Attorney, developer and development consultant specializing in small multifamily projects such as Camden Crossing. He and Lee formed New Leaf Communities whenmarket trends (https://www.realtyevest.com/blog/on-trend-real-estate-inv...) indicated more and more people were choosing to delay house purchasing or downsizing and instead opting to rent.

RealtyeVest was chosen exclusively to raise capital for this project due to their powerful real estate crowdfunding platform, which allows individuals to review and invest in real estate online, including multifamily investments. According to Lee, "After meeting with Dan Summers and his RealtyeVest team, we are convinced of their excellent real estate acumen and that their crowdfunding platform is head and shoulders above any other platform we've reviewed."

The RealtyeVest online platform and social network provide accredited investors unprecedented access to professional-grade real estate. Unlike competitors, RealtyeVest reviews each offering through an extensive due-diligence process and remains actively involved through completion, investing side-by-side with its investors. According to Dan Summers, "New Leaf was able to structure its capital stack to allow investors an annualized overall yield of 10% secured with 1st lien. Investment opportunities for the Camden Crossing project are now open to the public exclusively at theRealtyeVest online marketplace (https://www.realtyevest.com/deal/72/Camden_Crossing_Devel...)."

To learn more about the Camden Crossing Project, visit the RealtyeVest website.

Contact
Dan Summers
901-501-7693
dsummers@realtyevest.com
Source:
Email:***@realtyevest.com Email Verified
