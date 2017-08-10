News By Tag
5 Reasons Eyelash Extensions Rock
1) Imagine waking up each morning with perfect eyelashes. Go to work, or go to drive the kids at school, and then have a work meeting, supermarket, and then gym. Wait! Don't forget your sister's birthday at night. Now imagine looking perfect all day. No need retouch makeup on your eyes. Yes! Eyelash extensions can do that for you.
2) Did we say the gym?! Yes, we did. Even though most eyelash clients don't apply eyelash extensions for that reason, you can swim, shower, exercise, or visit the spa and still look good doing it! Nobody enjoys a sweaty face with makeup on during the summer. Eyelash extensions are the perfect solution. Just make sure that the first 48 hours after your appointment are relatively dry. It's better to keep lashes dry for the first 2 days.
3) Save time in your morning routine. One of the major benefits of eyelash extensions is the time you save every morning or evening getting ready to go out. You won't even know what to do with all the new time you have each morning!
4) Even if you are not sure about you going to look, you have different styles to fit your personality. Not every client is looking for that dramatic look, some want their lashes to look more natural. Amazing Lash Studio has lashes for every style and vibe.
5) Affordable price and membership options. Amazing Lash Studio offers quality services, introductory offers and membership benefits. The first appointment will be a bit more expensive to put the full set of lashes on, but the rest are significantly less time consuming and less money.
Now, ready to make an appointment?
