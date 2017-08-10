 

America's Fastest Growing Private Companies have been revealed on the 36th Annual Inc. 5000 List by Inc. Magazine

Nickell Rental claims the No. 217 spot for the Construction Industry with Three-Year Sales Growth of 84%
 
NEW YORK - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, Inc. magazine ranked Nickell Rental No. 217 in Construction on its 36th annual Inc. 5000 list of the fastest- growing private companies in America. Overall, Nickell moved up to the #3632 spot, making their name known for the third year in a row on this acclaimed list. Nickell Rental is one of two traditional rental companies on the list including Durante Rentals – fellow members in the ARA – and is following in the footsteps of other well-known companies such as Yelp, Zillow, Microsoft, Linked In and many more that gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000.

"Being on the list three years in a row is a surreal achievement," says Josh Nickell – CEO of Nickell Rental. "It shows we aren't just a one-hit wonder, but rather a driving force in the industry – and it's our amazing team that is behind that wheel. We care deeply about the success of the individuals on our team, which spills over into the level of care that we give to our customers."

The 2017 Inc. 5000 list, revealed on the Inc. website, is the most competitive crop in the list's history. The average company on the list achieved a mind-boggling three-year average growth of 481%. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue is $206 billion and, collectively, the companies on the list generated more than half a million jobs in the last three years.

"The Inc. 5000 is persuasive evidence that shows the American Dream is still alive," says Eric Schurenberg – Inc. President and Editor-In-Chief. "The founders and CEOs of the Inc. 5000 tell us they think determination, risk taking, and vision are the keys to success, and I believe them.

"Consistently hitting higher targets requires people who are passionate about their work and leaders who are passionate about their team," says Nickell. "It is important for us to take opportunities that invest in the growth and success of our team. By doing this, we have seen a positive ripple effect that has expanded outwards into the success of our clients and ultimately our growth. We feel truly blessed."

About Nickell Rental

Nickell Rental, one of the largest independent equipment rental companies in the southeast, serving the small to mid-size contractor, homeowner (DIY), and light industrial markets, opened its first store in Newnan, GA in 1998. It is owned by the Nickell family, and has been operating in Georgia for 18 years and has 4 locations serving Atlanta in Newnan, Griffin, Hiram, and now LaGrange.

About Inc. Media: The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list of the nation's most successful private companies has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success.

For more information, please visit http://www.nickellrental.com/

