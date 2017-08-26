News By Tag
Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Baseball in Denver
Local author Matthew Kasper Repplinger II will be available to sign copies of book
Images of Baseball: Baseball in Denver shares the city's prominent role in America's great game. The lore of baseball's first pioneers plays out in a real-life soap opera for this Western city. From the early Hall-of-Fame players to the storied baseball-talent barons of Denver's primitive days, baseball has always been on the forefront of the Denver sports horizon. From Tinker to Satchel Paige to "The Babe" himself, the Mile High City has been a barnstormer's oasis in a town that was nothing short of the Wild West. The Denver Post Tournament and the rich history of the Denver Bears are highlighted, as well as the many fields and landmarks throughout the city. With the inception of the Colorado Rockies, Denver once again set the stage for big-league baseball, which many of Denver's local baseball legends have been no stranger to.
Author the Author:
Matthew Kasper Repplinger II works for Major League Baseball as a statistician and serves as the president of the Rocky Mountain Chapter of the Society for American Baseball Research. He is the player-manager of the Denver Browns, Denver's top semiprofessional baseball organization.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
14347 West Colfax Avenue
Lakewood, CO 80401
When: Saturday, August 26th, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
