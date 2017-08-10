News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Neubert, Pepe & Monteith, P.C. Attorneys Recognized by Best Lawyers 2018
Michael D. Neubert, Deborah Monteith Neubert, Douglas S. Skalka and Andrew R. Lubin Selected for Inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America 2018
Michael D. Neubert – Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants
Michael Neubert has extensive experience in the areas of hospital and medical liability defense, civil and commercial litigation, professional liability defense, and litigation and appeals. His clients include hospitals, physicians, medical practice groups, lawyers, and professional associations. He also represents insurance companies, corporations, and municipalities. Attorney Neubert has been listed in Connecticut Super Lawyers since 2007, and was named Best Lawyers 2016 Medical Malpractice Law-Defendants "Lawyer of the Year" in New Haven.
Deborah Monteith Neubert – Construction Law
Deborah Monteith Neubert has a broad construction law practice which encompasses public and private development and construction projects during all phases of planning, development, design, and construction. She has worked for public and private owners, design professionals and contractors in all phases of construction projects, with emphasis on contracting, claims analysis, dispute resolution, arbitration, mediation and litigation. Attorney Monteith Neubert has been named in Best Lawyers since 2013.
Douglas S. Skalka – Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law
Doug Skalka is an experienced attorney in all aspects of bankruptcy, commercial finance and business reorganization matters. He represents secured and unsecured creditors, debtors, commercial lenders, investors, purchasers and committees in bankruptcy and business reorganization cases. Attorney Skalka holds a certification in business bankruptcy from the American Board of Certification. He has been named in Best Lawyers since 2006, in Connecticut Super Lawyers since 2007, and selected to the Top 50 Connecticut Super Lawyers list since 2014.
Andrew R. Lubin – Real Estate
Andy Lubin is an experienced real estate, commercial finance, and commercial and business law attorney. He assists clients in all aspects of acquisition, financing, leasing, management, restructuring and disposition of retail, residential, office and industrial properties. Attorney Lubin has also developed a subspecialty in closing both SBA 7a and 504 Loans and has received a "Designated Attorney" certification from the U.S. Small Business Administration. Attorney Lubin has been listed in Best Lawyers since 2001, named the Best Lawyers 2014 and 2017 Real Estate "Lawyer of the Year" in New Haven, and has been listed in Connecticut Super Lawyers since its inception.
Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyershas become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. Corporate Counsel magazine has called Best Lawyers "the most respected referral list of attorneys in practice."
About Neubert, Pepe & Monteith
Neubert, Pepe & Monteith, P.C. is a general practice law firm located in New Haven, Connecticut with offices in Fairfield, Connecticut and White Plains, New York (www.npmlaw.com). Our team of twenty-seven attorneys possesses the exceptional legal and professional skills required to meet clients' objectives. The team's depth, talent, and dedication to client success allows Neubert, Pepe & Monteith to better serve clients locally and nationally.
Contact
Adrian Sterling
***@npmlaw.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse