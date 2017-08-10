News By Tag
Celebrate Life Suicide Prevention Service and Symposium
Attendees are encouraged to register via EventBrite (https://www.eventbrite.com/
Discussion topics this year include:
· Removing Your Mask Don't Let the Arrogance of Your Mask Create Ignorance That Leads to Suicide
· Open Secrets: Addressing the Mental Health Problem in the Church
· Autism, Bullying and Depression
· Depression After a Loss-Death, Divorce, Separation or a Relationship Ends
Celebrate Life will be live-streamed via www.babeliever.org (http://babeliever.org/
Contact
Lisa Gilliam
240-398-6406
***@gmail.com
End
