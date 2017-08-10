 
Celebrate Life Suicide Prevention Service and Symposium

 
 
celebrate life 2017 full ad
WASHINGTON - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Celebrate Life is a suicide prevention service and symposium dedicated to building suicide prevent awareness, including depression symptoms, anxiety, and trauma-related disorders associated with suicide prevent. Held on Saturday, September 23, 2017 at 5:00 p.m., this event features performance arts, music, dance, poetry, and testimonies.  Celebrate Life is a free to attend and open to the public.

Attendees are encouraged to register via EventBrite (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/celebrate-life-tickets-36210154547).  Street parking is available.
Discussion topics this year include:

·       Removing Your Mask Don't Let the Arrogance of Your Mask Create Ignorance That Leads to Suicide

·       Open Secrets: Addressing the Mental Health Problem in the Church

·       Autism, Bullying and Depression

·       Depression After a Loss-Death, Divorce, Separation or a Relationship Ends

Celebrate Life will be live-streamed via www.babeliever.org (http://babeliever.org/watch-live) and/or various social media forums. Follow Lisa on Twitter and Periscope and use the #CelebrateLifeToday the day of the event to tweet with us live!

Contact
Lisa Gilliam
240-398-6406
***@gmail.com
End
