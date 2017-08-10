 
Industry News





TrivialTrump.Com Domain Name Now Available on Ebay

 
 
Donald_Trump_official_portraitt
Donald_Trump_official_portraitt
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Today Mill Creek Media announced the immediate availability of TivialTrump.Com, a premium domain name available for the first time on Ebay.

"President Trump stays in the news and will draw millions of visitors to any site the new owner creates, TrivialTrump.Com can be used in so many ways" said Richard Oz, Owner at Mill Creek Media.

Real News Fake News Impact
People all over the world are looking for as much information as they can get about President Trump and what he's saying and doing.  The buyer will benefit from all of this exposure by deploying a new TivialTrump.Com website.

TivialTrump.Com Availability
TivialTrump.Com is immediately available for purchase at http://www.Ebay.com. The Buy it Now price is set at $35,000.00USD.

Founded in 2010, Mill Creek Media offers a wide range of communication products and services for businesses, government and non-profits. Advertising, Marketing and Public Relations including Video Production, Satellite Communications, Still Photography and much much more!

Contact
Mill Creek Media
Richard Oz
***@mill-creek-media.com
