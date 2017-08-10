TrivialTrump.Com Domain Name Now Available on Ebay

Donald_ Trump_ official_ portraitt

Contact

Mill Creek Media

Richard Oz

***@mill-creek- media.com Mill Creek MediaRichard Oz

End

-- Today Mill Creek Media announced the immediate availability of TivialTrump.Com, a premium domain name available for the first time on Ebay."President Trump stays in the news and will draw millions of visitors to any site the new owner creates, TrivialTrump.Com can be used in so many ways" said Richard Oz, Owner at Mill Creek Media.People all over the world are looking for as much information as they can get about President Trump and what he's saying and doing. The buyer will benefit from all of this exposure by deploying a new TivialTrump.Com website.TivialTrump.Com is immediately available for purchase at http://www.Ebay.com. The Buy it Now price is set at $35,000.00USD.Founded in 2010, Mill Creek Media offers a wide range of communication products and services for businesses, government and non-profits. Advertising, Marketing and Public Relations including Video Production, Satellite Communications, Still Photography and much much more!