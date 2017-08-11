SYDNEY, Australia
Graphic design for the slot machine "Chest of Fortunes"
- Aug. 17, 2017
- PRLog
-- As a basis for creating this slot machine was a thematic interpretation of the Chinese New Year, which after 1911 is literally translated as the Spring Festival. The first day of the New Year begins with the launch of fireworks and crackers, as well as burning incenses. Fireworks should scare off evil spirits and draw the family spirit of peace and happiness. According to an ancient myth, at the beginning of each new year, the Chinese hide from a monster named Nian (in Chinese 年 (nián) means "year"). Nian comes on the first day of the New Year to devour cattle, grain and food supplies, and sometimes rural people, especially children. One day people saw that Nian was afraid of a small child dressed in red clothes and decided that he was afraid of red color. Since then, every time the New Year comes, people hang up the red lanterns and red scrolls on the windows and doors of their homes and launch fireworks. According to legends, these traditions frighten Nian and force him to bypass settlements. See more at http://artforgame.com/basketball/