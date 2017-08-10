News By Tag
Launching Oman Water & Wastewater Conference, supported by Haya Water
Oman government is planning to substantially raise the country's water desalination capacity, to meet the projected demand from households across the country within the next six years. The state-owned Oman Power and Water Procurement Company (OPWP) has taken major steps to increase the desalination capacity of independent water projects (IWPs) by 123.6 million imperial gallons of water per day (MIGD) in the next six years.
Officially supported by Haya Water, the Oman Water & Wastewater Conference will bring together water stakeholders who have a mandate to meet the country's demand for water and connect its treatment systems by 2018. Oman remains a lucrative business source for contractors and vendors for several years as projects require upgrading or new construction for both water generation and transmission, desalination and treatment.
This event will host national and international speakers from Haya Water, Oman Environmental Services Holding Co. SAOC - be'ah, Atkins Middle East & Africa, Middle East Desalination Research Center (MEDRC), International Center for Biosaline Agriculture – ICBA, and many more.
For further information about the conference, please visit www.waterandwastewateroman.com
For further information about the conference, please visit www.waterandwastewateroman.com
