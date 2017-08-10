 
News By Tag
* Water
* Wastewater
* Conference
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Muscat
  Muscat
  Oman
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
16151413121110


Launching Oman Water & Wastewater Conference, supported by Haya Water

 
 
WWWO-Logo_S
WWWO-Logo_S
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Water
Wastewater
Conference

Industry:
Event

Location:
Muscat - Muscat - Oman

Subject:
Events

MUSCAT, Oman - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Advanced Conferences & Meetings (ACM) is launching Oman Water and Wastewater Conference on 6-7 November 2017 in Muscat, which will focus on delivering Oman's water mandate and connecting its sewage treatment networks.

Oman government is planning to substantially raise the country's water desalination capacity, to meet the projected demand from households across the country within the next six years. The state-owned Oman Power and Water Procurement Company (OPWP) has taken major steps to increase the desalination capacity of independent water projects (IWPs) by 123.6 million imperial gallons of water per day (MIGD) in the next six years.

Officially supported by Haya Water, the Oman Water & Wastewater Conference will bring together water stakeholders who have a mandate to meet the country's demand for water and connect its treatment systems by 2018. Oman remains a lucrative business source for contractors and vendors for several years as projects require upgrading or new construction for both water generation and transmission, desalination and treatment.

This event will host national and international speakers from Haya Water, Oman Environmental Services Holding Co. SAOC - be'ah, Atkins Middle East & Africa, Middle East Desalination Research Center (MEDRC), International Center for Biosaline Agriculture – ICBA, and many more.

For further information about the conference, please visit www.waterandwastewateroman.com

There are currently sponsorship opportunities available for manufacturers and solution providers to showcase their products and services. You can contact lara.makdessi@acm-events.com or call +971 4 563 1555 to find out how your business can benefit from this opportunity.
End
Source:Advanced Conferences & Meetings
Email:***@acm-events.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Lara PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share