Celebrate India's 70th Year of Independence with Travel The Unknown

This month (August 2017) India celebrates 70 years of independence. One of the UK's leading operators to India, Travel The Unknown, is commemorating the occasion by reducing the price of all India trips by £70 if booked before the end of August.
 
 
BASINGSTOKE, England - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- This month, India celebrates 70 years of independence and, to commemorate the occasion, Travel The Unknown is cutting £70 off the price of every India trip booked by 31 August – irrespective of the departure date.

Travel The Unknown knows India inside out and offers a choice of almost 30, original tours, which cover every corner of the country.

Here are just a few ideas to whet the appetite…

The two-week Tribal Orissa & Chhattisgarh (https://www.traveltheunknown.com/tour/india/tri/tribal%20orissa%20&%20chhattisgarh#headline) itinerary provides a chance to delve into one of the tribal heartlands of India, starting the journey in Orissa, a state blessed with incredible temples.

Highlights will include exploring the 'Temple City' of Bhubaneshwar, Orissa's Konark Sun Temple, Puri's Lord Jagannath Temple, the largest salt water lagoon in Asia, meeting tribal communities in Orissa, the Chitrakote waterfalls and the administrative seat of the British Raj in Kanker.  The holiday departs on 18 October and costs from £2825 pp (two sharing).

The two-week Rajasthan Explorer (https://www.traveltheunknown.com/tour/india/rex/rajasthan...) takes you to some of its iconic cities and hidden rural villages.  Highlights include the beautiful havelis of Mandawa, Nagaur's impressive Ahhichatragarh Fort, the holy rats in Karni Mata Temple, the prominent Hindu pilgrimage town of Pushkar (and the famous camel fair, October departure only), Bikaner Camel Fair (December departure only), Khimsar Fort, the hidden alleyways of Jaisalmer Fort, the stunning Mehrangarh Fort and a boat ride on Lake Pichola in Udaipur.  The holiday costs from £2925 pp (two sharing) and departs on 28 October and 29 December.

Discover the magic of Meghalaya, the 'Scotland of the East' on the week-long Living Bridges of Meghalaya (https://www.traveltheunknown.com/tour/india/lrb/living%20...)trip.  Highlights will include wandering the bazaars in the hill station town of Shillong, the picturesque town of Jowai (in the surroundings of the Jaintia Hills) and learning how Mawlynnong maintains its status as 'the cleanest village in India'.

There will also be a visit to Cherrapunjee – the wettest place on the planet – and a trek to the Living Root Bridges.  Finally, visit the Sacred Forest of Mawphlang before returning to Guwahati.  The holiday departs on 25 October and 29 December and costs from £1625 pp (two sharing).

Prices quoted include the £70 discount if booked before 31 August, and include international flights, all ground transportation, accommodation, some meals, site entrance fees and guides.

'Land only' prices are also available for those wishing to join the tours overseas.

Call 020 7183 6371 (www.traveltheunknown.com).

