Celebrate India's 70th Year of Independence with Travel The Unknown
This month (August 2017) India celebrates 70 years of independence. One of the UK's leading operators to India, Travel The Unknown, is commemorating the occasion by reducing the price of all India trips by £70 if booked before the end of August.
Travel The Unknown knows India inside out and offers a choice of almost 30, original tours, which cover every corner of the country.
Here are just a few ideas to whet the appetite…
The two-week Tribal Orissa & Chhattisgarh (https://www.traveltheunknown.com/
Highlights will include exploring the 'Temple City' of Bhubaneshwar, Orissa's Konark Sun Temple, Puri's Lord Jagannath Temple, the largest salt water lagoon in Asia, meeting tribal communities in Orissa, the Chitrakote waterfalls and the administrative seat of the British Raj in Kanker. The holiday departs on 18 October and costs from £2825 pp (two sharing).
The two-week Rajasthan Explorer (https://www.traveltheunknown.com/
Discover the magic of Meghalaya, the 'Scotland of the East' on the week-long Living Bridges of Meghalaya (https://www.traveltheunknown.com/
There will also be a visit to Cherrapunjee – the wettest place on the planet – and a trek to the Living Root Bridges. Finally, visit the Sacred Forest of Mawphlang before returning to Guwahati. The holiday departs on 25 October and 29 December and costs from £1625 pp (two sharing).
Prices quoted include the £70 discount if booked before 31 August, and include international flights, all ground transportation, accommodation, some meals, site entrance fees and guides.
'Land only' prices are also available for those wishing to join the tours overseas.
Call 020 7183 6371 (www.traveltheunknown.com)
Contact
Mick Thompson, Travel Dog PR
***@traveldogpr.co.uk
