Easily Connecting Multi-Generational Families - "Tecuris Connect" Launches In Australia
First Consumer Digital Care Service Supporting Social Inclusion and Wellbeing
"Over one million Australians have never accessed the internet. Many more find it difficult or risky to use technology that has become essential to communicating with loved ones, obtaining relevant information, or accessing social- and health services," says Mr. Karl Sussebach, Managing Director of Tecuris. "We are very excited about the ease with which Tecuris Connect customers can now engage with their families, friends and communities, while at the same time benefiting from the peace of mind that is so essential for quality of life and independence."
Tecuris Connect, the digital family hub connecting multi-generational families
Tecuris Connect allows family members who are less comfortable with technology to engage in the digital connection that has become such an important part of how families stay in touch, share experiences, and organise their busy lives. Using Tecuris Connect's easy and secure messaging, video calling and photo sharing provides the foundation of a digital family hub. The extended family can manage its own noticeboard, chat in a private forum, and use a shared planner to coordinate activities and support. The Tecuris team is there to help organise the digital family hub and make sure everyone is on-board and connected.
Facilitated Communities of Interest and Personalised Digital Content
Tecuris believes everyone should be able to engage in communities of interest and have access to helpful information and tools, regardless of mobility constraints, health issues or their level of digital literacy. The Tecuris team facilitates interest groups, stimulating dialogue, and providing information and support across a broad range of current and relevant issues. Easy, secure access to trusted web-sites and applications empower the digitally less savvy user with helpful and enjoyable content and tools.
Supporting Culturally and Linguistically Diverse Customers
With one-in-four Australian households speaking a language other than English, Tecuris is committed to supporting cultural and linguistic diversity. Tecuris Connect is increasingly providing in language service with culturally relevant communities and content. Tecuris Connect is launching in English, Spanish and Korean with additional languages, cultural communities and content to be added rapidly.
Pricing and Availability
Subscriptions to the Tecuris Connect service are now available at www.tecuris.com.au . The service can either be delivered via a tablet computer provided by the customer (bring your own device - BYOD) or as a fully managed service including a tablet, mobile data connectivity and Tecuris support. Under a special launch promotion, Tecuris Connect is priced from $29 per month, excluding GST.
"Tecuris ConnectWell"
Tecuris ConnectWell will be launched later this year, extending the current offering to include remote health monitoring, prevention and wellbeing focused communities and access to health-related information and tools. ConnectWell will be available as an upgrade to Tecuris Connect customers at a promotional rate, as well as to new members of the Tecuris community.
About Tecuris
Tecuris improves the quality of life of the aged, people living with disabilities, their carers and their families. Tecuris provides a holistic set of digital services that enable community engagement, improve health and security and provide easy access to essential information, goods and services.
Source: https://tecuris.com.au
