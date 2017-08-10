News By Tag
Pro-Link GLOBAL India Office Celebrates One-Year Anniversary
Looking ahead to the next 12 months, Pro-Link GLOBAL is strategically planning to expand its team of consultants in India – including on-the-ground team members in additional major technology centers and increases in the range of services offered in-house – all while continuing to provide best-in-class service to its clients.
Global Immigration Group APAC Regional Manager, Samantha Smith shared, "The addition of our New Delhi office has allowed Pro-Link GLOBAL to deftly guide our clients through the often murky waters of Indian bureaucracy. Having on-the-ground support for assignees and companies has allowed us to provide speedy assistance as, and when, needed in this emerging market."
This has been a busy year for Pro-Link GLOBAL. Not only did this industry leader also celebrate the one-year anniversary of its Amsterdam office in January, but it was also shortlisted for Immigration Provider of the Year in the Americas and APAC regions by the Forum for Expatriate Management. Furthermore, the company is also thrilled that its Executive Director and Senior Global Immigration Counsel, Jason Rogers, will be presenting at Worldwide ERC's Global Workforce Symposium in Chicago next month. This marks the first time Pro-Link GLOBAL will have a session speaker at this major conference.
Pro-Link GLOBAL is dedicated to operating in integral destinations that facilitate client growth and support. It is excited to reach this milestone in India, continuing to provide customized immigration strategies and extraordinary service to its expanding client base.
