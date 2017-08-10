 
Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
16151413121110

Pro-Link GLOBAL India Office Celebrates One-Year Anniversary

 
 
Pro-Link GLOBAL New Delhi Team
Pro-Link GLOBAL New Delhi Team
 
NEW DELHI, India - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Pro-Link GLOBAL is proud to announce that their New Delhi office is celebrating its one-year anniversary. The office is comprised of seven global immigration professionals who have processed over 500 cases since the office first opened on August 16, 2016. The diligent team manages application filings for all inbound and outbound visas in Bangalore, Chennai, Hyerabad, and Mumbai.

Looking ahead to the next 12 months, Pro-Link GLOBAL is strategically planning to expand its team of consultants in India – including on-the-ground team members in additional major technology centers and increases in the range of services offered in-house – all while continuing to provide best-in-class service to its clients.

Global Immigration Group APAC Regional Manager, Samantha Smith shared, "The addition of our New Delhi office has allowed Pro-Link GLOBAL to deftly guide our clients through the often murky waters of Indian bureaucracy. Having on-the-ground support for assignees and companies has allowed us to provide speedy assistance as, and when, needed in this emerging market."

This has been a busy year for Pro-Link GLOBAL. Not only did this industry leader also celebrate the one-year anniversary of its Amsterdam office in January, but it was also shortlisted for Immigration Provider of the Year in the Americas and APAC regions by the Forum for Expatriate Management. Furthermore, the company is also thrilled that its Executive Director and Senior Global Immigration Counsel, Jason Rogers, will be presenting at Worldwide ERC's Global Workforce Symposium in Chicago next month. This marks the first time Pro-Link GLOBAL will have a session speaker at this major conference.

Pro-Link GLOBAL is dedicated to operating in integral destinations that facilitate client growth and support. It is excited to reach this milestone in India, continuing to provide customized immigration strategies and extraordinary service to its expanding client base.

About Pro-Link GLOBAL: World-renowned for its trailblazing technology and innovation, Pro-Link GLOBAL (https://pro-linkglobal.com/) has a reputation for outstanding service delivery with an entrepreneurial flair. Headquartered in the USA, with regional offices in the U.K., Australia, South Africa, Singapore, India, China, and The Netherlands, 1,800 immigration professionals in 170 locations around the world work together to represent Fortune 500 and multinational corporations who have a globally mobile workforce. The company provides its clients a comprehensive global immigration solution with best-in-class visa and immigration services, customized guidance on new and difficult locations, complementary intelligence updates on the latest immigration changes around the world, and client-specific consultation and services for any sized project.

