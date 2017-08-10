News By Tag
Enigma Telematics Celebrates 25 Years of Success and Upgrades Leading Fleet Management Platform
This year, the company also celebrates 25 years of supporting businesses in the construction, plant, agriculture, waste management and commercial vehicle markets.
Simon Keam-George, CEO at Enigma Telematics comments:
"We always strive for our solutions to meet customers' requirements and demands. By continuously innovating and putting our customers at the heart of our development strategy, many of our customers have been with us for almost a quarter of a century and will be enjoying the benefits of Enigma's platform and services for many more years to come.
"Also, with the Internet of Things advancing at light speed, Enigma's solutions offer a significant competitive edge and are extremely valuable to organisations expanding their capabilities in this area."
Enigma Telematics' Access Control allows plant hire or construction companies to control machinery usage at a granular level. This includes restrictions based on employee qualifications or restricted access requirements. The machinery or equipment is immobilised until either a registered ID card or fob is presented to a contact point which then releases it for use. Additionally, for powered access units (e.g. scissor lifts, boom lifts) Enigma partners with the International Powered Access Federation (IPAF (http://www.ipaf.org/
The Access Control system enables plant hire and construction companies to:
§ Improve health and safety compliance
§ Restrict access based on hire periods
§ Restrict unauthorised access
§ Monitor access for usage and damage recovery
Enigma's ModBus integration applies to control panels on tower lights and generators. The integration allows Skyline to track and collect key data based on the usage of the equipment, improving servicing and maintenance scheduling and enabling exact billing based on usage. Furthermore, the integration provides remote access to the generator or tower light meaning that the equipment can be powered down or up depending on requirements or usage.
"The telematics market has evolved tremendously in the past decade and as interconnectivity becomes the norm, the security risks are increasing exponentially. Companies must up their game in protecting their fleets and equipment, especially with the recent rise in vehicle thefts (http://www.autoexpress.co.uk/
"As of the end of 2016, Enigma Telematics' solutions helped recover over £100 million worth of plant machinery and fleet vehicles. This shows how monitoring and tracking the company fleet is of paramount importance and can have a significant impact on business outcomes. Not only because it enables business leaders to prevent theft and recover stolen property, but it also empowers them to analyse, forecast and make informed strategic decisions regarding a critical business asset – its vehicle and machinery fleet," adds Simon.
About Enigma Telematics
Set up in 1992, Enigma Telematics is a specialist telematics and fleet management supplier for businesses in the construction, plant, waste management and commercial vehicle markets.
The company is part of the Viasat Group (http://www.viasatgroup.it/)
Enigma Telematics is certified to the International Management Standard ISO 14001 and OHSAS 18001.
www.enigmavehicle.co.uk
