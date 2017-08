Mishcon de Reya Added onto the Speaker Line-up for 8th Annual Biosimilars Industry Summit

Mishcon de Reya present on the role of competition and IP law for Biosimilars at 8th annual industry meeting

Biosimilars 2017

With just under 6 weeks to go until the 8th annual industry summit on Biosimilars & Biobetters, SMi Group are delighted to announce that international law specialists have been added onto the agenda for 2017. Presented by Natasha Pearman, Managing Associate; and Martyn Hann, Partner; the talk will focus on the role of competition and IP law in early access to market for Biosimilars. Highlights will include detailed insight into competition authorities; debate surrounding barriers to entry and expansion; and strategic guidance on best practice. Other notable sessions on the agenda include: An opening keynote that will draw from a decade of biosimilars in Europe. Updates on guidelines. A spotlight on biosimilar and drug development with case studies from Boehringer Ingelheim and Lupin Europe. Guidance on commercialisation and insight into treatment for osteoporosis. SMi's 8th Annual Biosimilars & Biobetters event will take place on 27th and 28th September 2017 at the Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, London UK. More information and a detailed agenda featuring talks from Boehringer Ingelheim, Celltrion Healthcare, Gedeon Richter, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Merck Group, QuintilesIMS and the Norwegian Medicines Agency is available at www.biosimilars-europe.com