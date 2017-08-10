Country(s)
Industry News
Mishcon de Reya Added onto the Speaker Line-up for 8th Annual Biosimilars Industry Summit
Mishcon de Reya present on the role of competition and IP law for Biosimilars at 8th annual industry meeting
Presented by Natasha Pearman, Managing Associate; and Martyn Hann, Partner; the talk will focus on the role of competition and IP law in early access to market for Biosimilars. Highlights will include detailed insight into competition authorities;
Other notable sessions on the agenda include:
An opening keynote from Merck Group that will draw from a decade of biosimilars in Europe.
Updates on FDA interchangeability guidelines.
A spotlight on biosimilar and biobetter drug development with case studies from Boehringer Ingelheim and Lupin Europe.
Guidance on commercialisation and product differentiation.
Insight into the first biosimilar approval for osteoporosis.
SMi's 8th Annual Biosimilars & Biobetters event will take place on 27th and 28th September 2017 at the Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, London UK.
More information and a detailed agenda featuring talks from Boehringher Ingelheim, Celltrion Healthcare, Gedeon Richter, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Merck Group, QuintilesIMS and the Norwegian Medicines Agency is available at www.biosimilars-
--end –
Contact Information:
For media enquiries contact Teri Arri on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6162 / Email: tarri@smi-online.co.uk
For all other enquires contact the team on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6000 or email events@smi-online.co.uk
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse