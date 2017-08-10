A2 Cybersecurity Announces Improved VPN Security Service A2 Cybersecurity representative details state of the art network encryption technology through the use of Tina Tunnels. The new VPN technology offers improved throughput, reliability, and security for site to site connections. STONY POINT, N.Y. - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- We contacted A2 Cybersecurity for clarification on the new technology. Jon from A2 Cybersecurity joined us to discuss the new service.



Louis: Could you give a little history on the protocol and the advantages it has over traditional VPN tunnels.



Jon: The history behind the Tina tunnel dates back a few years and originally was developed at Phion Firewall in 2009 in Austria. The Tina tunnel adds huge advantages over standard IPSec VPN tunnels. In case you are wondering, Tina tunnel was named after the developer's daughter, so, Tina tunnel doesn't stand for anything, it's just an improvement on L2TP IPSec VPN tunnels.



Louis: Can you give a little more information about why this protocol is more secure than a regular VPN tunnel?



Jon: Encryption methods and network security come down to how the software is deployed. So what network security boils down to is not what security is used, but how the technology is put into play. The math behind the encryption is already there, but I won't go into those details. Just know the reason behind the extra security is the method of key exchange. The private encryption keys never touch the network, that's the main advantage.



Louis: That sounds great, something most people don't consider is how the keys get exchanged.



Jon: That's right. The Tina tunnel is designed around a physical key-exchange, so there's no way of any private key being intercepted. Another improvement Tina tunnel has some major benefits over traditional IPSec deployment, namely the heartbeat reliability monitor and higher throughput and bandwidth capabilities. If you want more details on this just check out the documentation from Barracuda.



Louis: Thanks for talking with me today Jon, new network encryption technologies are facinating.



Jon: Thank you for having me. We're always looking for improvements in network security technologies. So far, we're happy with what we've seen. Cients have already mentioned improved performance and reliability. I look forward to talking to you again.



For more information on A2 Cybersecurity, a New York cybersecurity company offering cybersecurity services and VPN for additional information on IPSec and TINA tunnels you can go to, https://campus.barracuda.com/ product/nextgenfirewallf/ article/NGF62/ VPNSiteToSiteTINA/





http://blog.annarbornetworks.com/ a2-cybersecurity- has-opened-a- new-virtual- private-network- offering-advanced- site-to-site- encryption-technologies/



