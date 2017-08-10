Introductory Offer Discount On Bunk Beds

London Bus Bunk Bed

--www.mldfurniture.co.uk have an offer on at present on their brand new range of6 Bunk Beds.Details of these premier bunk beds are :finish is an attractive piece in any child's bedroom. Unique to this product is the additional shelving along the back of each bunk to give that much needed additional storage space. In addition, each ladder rung has a luminous green strip that lights up in the dark..Conforms to BS EN 747:2012 Safety Standards.Useful shelves on each bunk level.Material : Coated Particleboard.Size: 199cm D x 137cm W x 161cm H.Supplied flat packed in 3 cartons.is a sturdy metal bunk bed that can easily be split into 2 single beds, featuring solid wooden ladder rungs.Conforms to BS EN 747:2012 Safety Standards.Available in Gloss White or Aluminium finish.Material : Powder Coated Steel.Size: 201cm D x 96cm W x 156cm H.Supplied flat packed in 3 cartons.A sturdythat features a single 90cm bed on top and a double 135cm bed on the bottom. The Atlas incorporates solid wooden ladder rungs into the sleek design.Conforms to BS EN 747:2012 Safety Standards.155cm width including ladder.Aluminium Effect Powder Coating.Material : Powder Coated Steel.Size: 199cm D x 155cm W x 156cm H.Supplied flat packed in 4 cartons.A solid pine bunk bed in an antique lacquered finish.is very resilient, even for the most active of children.Conforms to BS EN 747:2012 Safety Standards.Accepts 2 Standard UK Single Mattresses (90cm x 190cm).Finish : Low Sheen Lacquer.Material : Solid Pine.Size: 209cm D x 107cm W x 159cm H.Supplied flat packed in 3 cartons.Thefinish is an attractive piece in any child's bedroom. Unique to this product is the additional shelving along the back of each bunk to give that much needed additional storage space. In addition, each ladder rung has a luminous green strip that lights up in the dark..Conforms to BS EN 747:2012 Safety Standards.Accepts 2 Standard UK Single Mattresses (90cm x 190cm).Finish : Matt White Coating with Melamine Finish.Material : Coated Particleboard.Size: 199cm D x 137cm W x 161cm H.Supplied flat packed in 3 cartons.Thetransformed into a fun sleeping solution for any child's bedroom.Conforms to BS EN 747:2012 Safety Standards.Accepts 2 Standard UK Single Mattresses (90cm x 190cm).Finish : High Gloss Lacquer.Material : Lacquered MDF.Size: 200cm D x 108cm W x 136cm H.The London bus bunk bed is supplied in 5 cartons.Any of these bunks will ensure you have no difficulty in having yours kids go to bed and have a great nights sleep.All bunk beds delivered by specialised couriers with freedelivery throughout UK mainland..Order today from