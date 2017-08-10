 
Make your restaurant online now!

Effective Order Management – Accurate Business Insights – Enhanced Stock/Inventory Management
 
HYDERABAD, India - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Are you a restaurant owner? Are you looking forward to boost your restaurant sales easily? Then you are in the right place.

Nibblematrix is here to help you.

Nibblematrix provides you a completely customised Online Food Ordering System that makes you to go online and to serve your hungry customers online with your own website or mobile app (Android / iOS).

This mainly helps you to stay ahead of your competition as most of the restaurants are not online till today.

A few other benefits of Online Food Ordering System are as below:

1) Creates online presence for your restaurant

2) Attracts new customers to your restaurant

3) Works 24 X 7 seamlessly

4) Simple & cost effective solution

5) Mobile & tab friendly system

6) Comes with integrated CRM module that makes you to manage your customers and their orders more efficiently

7) Graphical sales reports (daily / monthly)

8) Integrated payment gateways

9) 100% user friendly application

So why wait?

Visit http://www.nibblematrix.com/ today and book your FREE DEMO now!

Hurry Up!

