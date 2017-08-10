News By Tag
Patrick Murphy to join Johnson Financial Consulting's Board of Directors
Mr. Murphy's appointment is effective immediately and expands the Board to four directors, two of whom are independent directors. Mr. Murphy will be a member of each of the firm's Audit, Risk, Corporate and Nominating committees.
Johnson Financial Consulting's Chief Executive Officer commented on the new hire saying "Patrick has broad and deep operating and strategic experience across Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. And, with his nearly three decades of leadership in the insurance and banking sectors, Patrick has a proven understanding of effective risk management. Our Board, our shareholders and our people will benefit significantly from his strengths and perspectives that he will bring to Johnson Financial Consulting".
Mr. Patrick Murphy is a graduate of London School of Economics and is qualified as a Chartered Accountant. From 1998 to 2006, Mr. Murphy was Group Chief Executive of major insurance firms in London and Dublin where he held various senior positions.
About Us: http://www.johnsonfinancialconsulting.com/
Established in 2010, Johnson Financial Consulting has built an international reputation for market perception and client success. Since our founding, we have been delivering extensive financial planning to our client base, which consists of individual investors, families, trusts and multinational corporations.
With over 7 years of experience, we have always operated with transparency and respect for our stakeholders and clients, carrying out exhaustive risk assessments and striving to uphold the highest industry standards. Our commitment and dedication to effectively implementing and managing assets has always been our priority. Through our understanding of international markets and our clients' unique positions, we seek out the best opportunities to improve your finances.
In today's fast-paced investment environment and uncertain economic climate, we understand that it is essential to employ high-quality analytics and research methodology to ascertain positive moves into the market. At Johnson Financial Consulting, our expert financial strategists utilize the latest analytics technology and our internal projections to better understand market direction.
Recognized as one of the leading private wealth management firms in Asia, and offering services in regions across the globe, Johnson Financial Consulting offers clients an exclusive service independent of third parties, allowing us to identify and offer opportunities which solely benefit your position.
