 
News By Tag
* Inflammation
* Acute
* Chronic
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* London City
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
16151413121110


Anti-Inlammatory Therapeutics Market Worth Over $75 Billion In 2017

 
 
vg
vg
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Inflammation
Acute
Chronic

Industry:
Business

Location:
London City - London, Greater - England

Subject:
Reports

LONDON - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- LONDON, UK. 9th June 2017: Visiongain's new report Global Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Market Forecast 2017-2027: Revenue Prospects by Indication (Arthritis, Respiratory, MS, Psoriasis, IBD, Other), Drug Class (Corticosteroids, Anti-Inflammatory Biologics, NSAIDs, Other) and Geography indicates that the Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics market will see over $75bn in revenue in 2017.

The lead analyst of the report said:

"The Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics market is expected to experience considerable growth over the forecast period. The main drivers for the growth include an increasingly ageing population, rising prevalence of arthritis and other immunological disorders and growing patient awareness of biologics and products available. In the US, more than 50 million adults and almost 300,000 children have arthritis or related conditions.

Between 2013-2015, around 54.4 million adults in the US (22.7% of all adults) had doctor-diagnosed arthritis, and 22.7 million (9.8%) had arthritis-attributable activity limitation. The prevalence of arthritis will increase in further years. The doctor diagnosed arthritis in US adults is forecast to 78.4 million (25.9% of all adults) in 2040 and the number of adults with arthritis-attributable activity limitation will increase to 34.6 million (11.4% of all adults). It was estimated that by 2040, one in four adults will have doctor-diagnosed arthritis. In UK, there are around 8 million adults have arthritis or related conditions."

The 162-page report contains 108 tables, charts and graphs that add visual analysis in order to explain developing trends within the Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics market. Visiongain provides revenue forecasts for the period 2017-2027 for the leading Anti-Inflammatory therapeutics submarkets, segmented by indication, including forecasts for Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics for treating Arthritis, Respiratory conditions, Multiple Sclerosis, Psoriasis, Inflammatory Bowel Diseases and others. The Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics market is also segmented by Drug Class, with forecasts for Corticosteroids, Anti-Inflammatory Biologics, NSAIDs and Other Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics.

The 162-page report offers market forecasts and analysis for 11 key national markets. In addition, the report contains a dedicated leading companies' chapter covering 10 companies leading the Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics field in detail.

The Global Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Market Forecast 2017-2027: Revenue Prospects by Indication (Arthritis, Respiratory, MS, Psoriasis, IBD, Other), Drug Class (Corticosteroids, Anti-Inflammatory Biologics, NSAIDs, Other) and Geography report will be of value to anyone who wants to better understand the Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics market and its various segments. It will be useful for businesses who wish to better comprehend the part of the market they are already involved in, or those wishing to enter or expand into a different regional or technical part of the anti-inflammatory therapeutics industry.

Notes for Editors
If you are interested in a more detailed overview of this report, please send an e-mail to sara.peerun@visiongain.com (mailto:sara.peerun@visiongainglobal.com) or call her on +44 (0) 207 336 6100

About visiongain
Visiongain is one of the fastest-growing and most innovative independent media companies in Europe. Based in London, UK, visiongain produces a host of business-to-business conferences, newsletters, management reports and e-zines focusing on the automotive, chemical, cyber, defence, energy, pharmaceutical, materials and telecoms sectors.

Visiongain publishes reports produced by its in-house analysts, who are qualified experts in their field. Visiongain has firmly established itself as the first port of call for the business professional who needs independent, high-quality, original material to rely and depend on.

Contact
Sara Peerun
***@visiongain.com
End
Source:
Email:***@visiongain.com Email Verified
Tags:Inflammation, Acute, Chronic
Industry:Business
Location:London City - London, Greater - England
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Visiongain PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share