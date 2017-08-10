News By Tag
Anti-Inlammatory Therapeutics Market Worth Over $75 Billion In 2017
The lead analyst of the report said:
"The Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics market is expected to experience considerable growth over the forecast period. The main drivers for the growth include an increasingly ageing population, rising prevalence of arthritis and other immunological disorders and growing patient awareness of biologics and products available. In the US, more than 50 million adults and almost 300,000 children have arthritis or related conditions.
Between 2013-2015, around 54.4 million adults in the US (22.7% of all adults) had doctor-diagnosed arthritis, and 22.7 million (9.8%) had arthritis-attributable activity limitation. The prevalence of arthritis will increase in further years. The doctor diagnosed arthritis in US adults is forecast to 78.4 million (25.9% of all adults) in 2040 and the number of adults with arthritis-attributable activity limitation will increase to 34.6 million (11.4% of all adults). It was estimated that by 2040, one in four adults will have doctor-diagnosed arthritis. In UK, there are around 8 million adults have arthritis or related conditions."
The 162-page report contains 108 tables, charts and graphs that add visual analysis in order to explain developing trends within the Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics market. Visiongain provides revenue forecasts for the period 2017-2027 for the leading Anti-Inflammatory therapeutics submarkets, segmented by indication, including forecasts for Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics for treating Arthritis, Respiratory conditions, Multiple Sclerosis, Psoriasis, Inflammatory Bowel Diseases and others. The Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics market is also segmented by Drug Class, with forecasts for Corticosteroids, Anti-Inflammatory Biologics, NSAIDs and Other Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics.
The 162-page report offers market forecasts and analysis for 11 key national markets. In addition, the report contains a dedicated leading companies' chapter covering 10 companies leading the Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics field in detail.
The Global Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Market Forecast 2017-2027: Revenue Prospects by Indication (Arthritis, Respiratory, MS, Psoriasis, IBD, Other), Drug Class (Corticosteroids, Anti-Inflammatory Biologics, NSAIDs, Other) and Geography report will be of value to anyone who wants to better understand the Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics market and its various segments. It will be useful for businesses who wish to better comprehend the part of the market they are already involved in, or those wishing to enter or expand into a different regional or technical part of the anti-inflammatory therapeutics industry.
