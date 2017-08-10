Xplore Digital Catalog App Launch

Xplore is a windows based digital catalog app that lets you design your own interactive digital catalog.

Contact

Neil M

***@spinso.com Neil M

End

-- Spinso releases new software xplore for creating your own product catalog in no time.Simply add product details (description,price,images, Product Ins Stock/ Out of Stock), group products by category and voila ! your catalog is ready.This is a simplehence you do not need any Programming or Graphic designing knowledge.This tool can be used byto showcase their product portfolio.Xplore Basic Edition is available for free trial where you can add up to 50 productsXplore Basic Edition is an On-Premise application.Pricing for Xplore starts from $15 per year.It can also be customized according to the users need.You can download Xplore Basic Edition for free trial from our website http://www.spinso.com/xplore.Spinso was started in 1998 with the vision to eliminate challenges faced by business in implementing software solutions by providing them with a very simple, quicker and cost effective off the shelf software solutions that promise to deliverBest QualityZero defectsSimple and Intuitive User InterfaceZero implementation timeFree Trial that offers to try the product before you buyGeneric products that are useful for every industry, segments and business sizeTransparent Pricing