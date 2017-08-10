News By Tag
Xplore Digital Catalog App Launch
Xplore is a windows based digital catalog app that lets you design your own interactive digital catalog.
Simply add product details (description,price,images, Product Ins Stock/ Out of Stock), group products by category and voila ! your catalog is ready.
This is a simple DIY tool hence you do not need any Programming or Graphic designing knowledge.This tool can be used by Sales executives, Retail Showrooms, Design Firms, Exhibitors to showcase their product portfolio.
Xplore Basic Edition is available for free trial where you can add up to 50 products
Xplore Basic Edition is an On-Premise application.Pricing for Xplore starts from $15 per year.
It can also be customized according to the users need.You can download Xplore Basic Edition for free trial from our website http://www.spinso.com/
About Our Company
Spinso was started in 1998 with the vision to eliminate challenges faced by business in implementing software solutions by providing them with a very simple, quicker and cost effective off the shelf software solutions that promise to deliver
Best Quality
Zero defects
Simple and Intuitive User Interface
Zero implementation time
Free Trial that offers to try the product before you buy
Generic products that are useful for every industry, segments and business size
Transparent Pricing
Contact
Neil M
***@spinso.com
