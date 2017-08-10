 
BUID renews commitment to the UN Principles for Responsible Management education (PRME) in New York

 
 
BUiD-Logo-with-Website
BUiD-Logo-with-Website
 
AL WARSAN, UAE - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- The British University in Dubai has participated in the 2017 Global Forum for Responsible Management Education (PRME) held in New York, USA, last 18th of July 2017. The Dean of Faculty of Education at BUID, Professor Eman Gadd, attended the said Global Forum and has represented the restatement of BUID's commitment to the UN Principles for Responsible Management Education (PRME) and the UN Sustainable Development Goals, where BUID has previously signed as a signatory for the PRME in 2015.

PRME with the mission to inspire and champion responsible management education, research and thought leadership globally, was launched at the 2007 UN Global Compact Leaders' Summit in Geneva with the PRME Secretariat at the UN Global Compact Office. This initiative is the first established organized association amongst the United Nations and the business schools around the world. The PRME is influenced by internationally accepted values to offer an engagement framework for academic institutions to advance social responsibility by integrating universal values into the curricula and research of academic programs in business schools. The PRME initiative aims to help advance a new generation of influential industry leaders who will be proficient to oversee the complications of business challenges, with the best capacities to manage a heterogenous society in the 21st century. Know more about PRME at http://www.unprme.org

The recently conducted 2017 Global Forum Event was attended by numerous participants from across all continents who are mainly professors, academicians, researchers, Deans, professional bodies and students. It served as a venue to commemorate the occasion of one full decade of the UN Principles for Responsible Management Education (PRME), to reinstate the PRME signatories' commitments and to duly recognize their achievements.

Professor Gadd expressed the renewal of BUID's commitment to PRME and the UN Sustainable Development Goals in the 2017 Global Forum. The University has continually emphasized on the advancement of its students' competences that are directed to the social and cultural change of the country and the whole region, as manifested in the University's curriculum of its academic programmes. BUID's pledge of commitment has also been apparent in the hard work and efforts of the academy and their education experts, with the education industry, government institutions, social organizations and the University's reach out programs to the community. More of the British University in Dubai's Announcement of its commitment to the UN Principles for Responsible Management Education (PRME) and the UN Sustainable Development Goals at http://www.buid.ac.ae/BUiD-PRME

Contact
BUiD (The British University in Dubai)
***@buid.ac.ae
End
