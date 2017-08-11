News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Dragons Den Style Product Partnership Selection Panel Concludes with Announcement of New Partners
The final 15 companies selected include: APMG, Assuria, BAE Systems, Data2Vault, Data Eliminate Ltd, e2e-assure, Estatom, Fortitude, iCyber-Security, Intruder, Performanta, PhishMe, ThinkingSafe, Yubico and YUDU Sentinel.
The selection process began on Wednesday 3 May and over 400 digital security companies were researched with 25 being called for interview at the end of June.
The interview panel was made up of senior members of staff from the London Digital Security Centre, with Chief Executive, John Unsworth making the final decision. Said John, "We aim to partner with between one and two market leading providers in each sub-category of digital security services. Those invited for interview were asked a series of in-depth questions about how their products deliver digital security to business."
Each company on the short list was required to demonstrate market leadership through industry awards, independent analyst recommendations, customer references and market share.
Participation within the process was by invitation only, for digital security companies with market-leading capabilities. The purpose of the MarketPlace is to provide affordable and appropriate products for businesses to help enrich their digital security posture.
The MarketPlace provides members with access to business resilience products and services supplied by market leading private sector organisations. The MarketPlace is accessible via www.Londondsc.co.uk.
John Unsworth, Chief Executive, commented: "There is so much noise around digital security right now, that companies need to know how to take appropriate action - a lot of organisations will still fall victim to this type of attack.
"Not because they are ignoring the threat, but because they're unaware of it. The London Digital Security Centre is here to help them understand their risks and what they can do about it."
For further information on the London Digital Security Centre please visit www.Londondsc.co.uk or contact John Unsworth by email at: john.unsworth@
Contact
Alison Page Marketing
***@alisonpagemarketing.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse