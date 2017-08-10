News By Tag
Discover Exclusive Indian Ethnic Wear Online at BlessingsNLove
BlessingsNLove, unveils the most exclusive Indian Ethnic Wear Online. Revive your wardrobe with Indian ethnic clothing from BlessingsNLove.com.
BlessingsNLove is a popular online store which excels in the most fashionable and exclusive range of traditional Indian ethnic clothing. This is one of best places to shop for beautifully designed Indian handloom/handcraftedclothing range designed by artisans/weavers from various parts of the India.
The exotic line of ethnic clothing that is popular all over the worldunveils the most exciting range of classy fashionable Sarees, Salwar-suits, Kurtis, skirt-blouse, unstitched suitsetc.With some of the most alluring range of products available till date, BlessingsNLove offers a range of products, especially designed by experts.
In their exclusive range of handcrafted products they includes Bengal Handloom sarees from weavers of Shantipur, West Bengal, Block prints from Chippas of Bagru Rajasthan, Maheswari Handloom sarees from weavers of Maheswar, Madhya Pradesh and Chanderi Handloom sarees and suits from weavers of Chanderi. One canfind all these priceless treasures online at one single place.
Dress in the most attractive traditional dresses to achieve the perfect festive look. BlessingsNLove offers some of the most stylish and vibrant ethnic dresses which include designer sarees in cotton, linen and silk with Chikankari, Bagru Hand block, Maheshwari, Ikkat embroidery and textured work. There are classic ethnic salwar suits to team up with casual clothing (http://blessingsnlove.com/
For all your exclusive handcrafted Indian Ethnic Wear requirements, BlessingsNLove is the perfect place that offers easy payment options and a lot of choices.
About the company:
BlessingsNLove is an organisation based in Faridabad, NCR. The company came into being in 2011. BlessingsNLove started as a dream of Priyanka Mishra, who is an Indian who love and admire Indian ethnic fashion.At their store, they offer a wide range of Kurtis, Anarkalies, Sarees and Salwar suits made out of cotton, silk and other high quality textile materials. You can also find handcraftedavariety of weaving styleslike charming Chikankari, Fascinating Block Prints, and Incredible Ikkat to Magnificent Maheshwari sarees.
Contact
BlessingsNLove
9654175023
***@gmail.com
