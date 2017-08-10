News By Tag
Get rid of those mallet and hammer with new launched steak tenderizer by Genie'S Mart
New York, NY - 08, 16 2017 - Using a small portable product increase travel mobility and BBQ satisfaction
Just imagine how hiking or travelling BBQ experience can be improved by using a small and portable device launched by Genie' S Mart http://geniesmart.com/
Genie'S Mart steak tenderizer handle is made by ABS plastic, and its 48 razor sharp needles are made from high quality stainless steel being FDA approved. Its dimensions are 5.9 * 1.3 * 4.3 inches being provided with a protective plastic cover. In this way that 48 razor sharp needles are covered preventing accidental piercing. According to steak tenderizer technical specifications http://geniesmart.com/
Put the steak tenderizer right on the meat chop and gently push the handle. Its 48 needles will pierce the food creating small channels for heating to penetrate 40% faster. Thus meat shrinkage is avoided as well as over grilling preserving the juices, flavor desired from a quality BBQ experience. Due to its small dimensions and weighing only 10.2 ounces steak tenderizer can easily find place in luggage, backpacks for best BBQ travel experience.
Is a very durable product, and can be easily cleaned with water the provided small brush as an accessory. After usage all one have to do is to put protective cover back, place it on travel backpack without being bothered by it anymore. After that you can enjoy a BBQ luxury meal in the wilderness of the nature obtained with this tinny, portable, lightweight tool (http://geniesmart.com/
Genie'S Mart is a newly establised company, reflecting their owners way of improving life experience in every aspect. They are commited to bring smart solutions for making life easy saving one time from everyday monotonous, repetitive activity. They believe that everyone should save its own time to dedicate for creativity. Creativity brings fulfillment so our products and services are dedicated to add real life value.
