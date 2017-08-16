Globe Express Services reports 8 per cent gross revenue growth for H1 of 2017

Continuing evolution of global trade is main driving force behind its strong business policies and operations

-- August 16, 2017Amidst a robust global logistics industry, Globe Express Services has announced an eight per cent increase in its gross revenue across its offices worldwide for the first half of 2017 as compared to the same period last year. The company has attributed the growth to its unwavering commitment to its core value of professionalism, modern technology adoption and integration, and full client confidence in its global logistics expertise.GES particularly cited the continuing evolution of global trade as the main driving force behind its strong business policies and operations from January to June of this year. Since global export and import activities have continued to be on an upswing, major opportunities have been up for grabs for international logistics players.Mustapha Kawam, President and CEO, GES, said: "Vibrant international trade activities are fundamental to our growth. Our capacity to address the increasing demand for top logistics services in support of the rising global trade activities definitely influenced our solid financial performance during the first half of 2017. Overall, we attribute our year-on-year top-line revenue growth to our key initiatives and efforts to fully optimize opportunities for the benefit of the company and most importantly of our international clients. We further aim to surpass our performance as we continue to move forward and live up to our mission of delivering best-in-class services to our customer base worldwide."