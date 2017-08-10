News By Tag
Launch of Seligo, a new digital platform for the waste market at RWM
SELIGO is a new digital transaction and services platform designed for waste professionals. It will be launching at the RWM
Using this online platform, waste professionals can advertise their products or treatment capacity, and make reservations to dispose of and/or treat waste.
Accessible on mobile, tablet and desktop, Seligo is principally aimed at:
- All types of registered and licenced waste collectors
- Waste treatment companies
- Waste transporters
Manage costs and environmental impact
If you need to dispose of waste, the platform can locate the 20 closest sites to you with the necessary treatment capacities and provide the price of the service.
Rather than relying on ill-adapted long-term contracts, those requiring waste or recycling services can do so quickly and efficiently. With the tools to find treatment centres and their services at the tap of your thumb, it is hoped that illegal fly-tipping will become a less attractive option to offenders.
For treatment centres, SELIGO optimises the sale of marginal capacities and facilitates the supply of recyclable waste, at the best market conditions. Treatment centres can function more efficiently and be greener.
As easy as A, B, C: a 3-step waste management process!
1. SELIGO locates marginal treatment capacities and waste supply
Operators choose the best option according to their own criteria: product, quantity, price etc.
2. The waste holders book treatment or services online. The treatment capacity holders book waste tonnage.
Their profile is approved in advance so that the transaction can be completed immediately.
3. Waste is taken to the treatment centre and checked, before being invoiced securely via the platform at the agreed price.
Payment is made for each delivery. Payment is guaranteed and secure through the Seligo platform.
On launching in the UK, Seligo founder, Thomas Paris said: "Having worked for many years in the waste industry, I know that a more streamlined relationship between waste collectors and waste treatment centres can exist. That's why we created SELIGO which matches waste collectors to sites with capacity, however marginal. We've eliminated the need for costly and time-consuming validation procedures. SELIGO improves economic margins and reduces environmental impact for both parties in the waste cycle. It's better for business, and better for the environment"
Seligo will be exhibiting at stand 4J14 for the duration of RWM at Birmingham NEC, from 12th-14th September.
