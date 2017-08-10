 
Industry News





Etoile Info Solutions Speaks About the Strategies to Optimize Visual Content for Search Engines

Creating high volume video based content and posting it online isn't going to garner traffic to your website. Your videos need to be properly optimized so they could get the reach you desired.
 
 
PHOENIX - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- There is no point of creating stellar, content rich videos if you are not providing what your audience is looking for in your video. It's all about proving your worth to your viewers, not the mere robots. The Director of Etoile Info Solutions, a Website Designing Company in Phoenix Arizona says, "A video should be such so as to solve the impending queries of the customers and provide new information. Everybody must understand that great content isn't difficult or expensive to produce. This can be as simple as shooting a 3D animation video or asking one of your web experts to sit down for a short interview. Your video must clearly provide solutions to the problems your audience face on a daily basis. Think about ways you can show them on how they can accomplish their goal faster and better? The best way to go about creating an effective video marketing strategy is to make videos that are easily navigable and link them to individual video playback pages. Group together your video essentials and build a user-friendly video resource center where your videos are easily accessed by the viewers. Set up your video gallery or portal with tags and categories so that visitors can easily find what they are looking for and navigate between videos seamlessly.

He further adds, "You can also incorporate interesting and interactive video elements to connect with the viewers. With every video, there is an underlying opportunity to make that viewer take a particular action or to instruct them to take a particular action. Incorporating video elements like a next-video link, surveys, quizzes, and forms enable you to know your viewers better and influence them to take an action. He also adds' "Make sure you embed a video sitemap. To hit the bullseye of video SEO, you need to have every basic detail covered with a properly configured video sitemap. Every single entry in your video sitemap must contain a link to the landing page of your video. Metadata are avoidable but recommended. Look for online video platforms that can automate video sitemaps for you so that you don't have to stress about it on an on going basis.

Concluding this he asks marketers to, "Be a smart social pal. Make the most out of your social platforms by creating links back to your own website. Make use of world's most popular video streaming site YouTube and get your videos discovered by novel individuals. YouTube should be a vital part of your video marketing mix. The best way you can use YouTube to create awareness as well as improve SEO rankings is by creating short video previews for your content and using YouTube's annotations to embed in-video CTA to take the viewer back to your own video resource library."

For More Info Visit - http://www.etoileinfosolutions.com/

