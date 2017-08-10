 
Dynama's enterprise resource planning and workforce optimisation software available on G-Cloud 9

 
 
Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Dynama has announced that its commercially proven resource planning and workforce optimisation software has been accepted onto the latest iteration of the Government's Digital Marketplace, G-Cloud 9.  Dynama's technology and services enable public sector and defence organisations to plan and optimise resource and people to create high-performing teams safely, efficiently and cost-effectively.  Dynama already supports some of the most complex operations in the public sector worldwide including the UK's Royal Fleet Auxiliary and other allied military forces.

Dynama has 25 years' experience of providing the specialist knowledge and technology necessary for both commercial and government customers in heavily regulated industries where legislative compliance, health & safety; and the deployment of scarce, expensive and highly qualified resource are top priorities.  Automated, highly flexible software from Dynama helps customers to deliver complicated projects with fast and efficient workforce and resource optimisation strategies.

Andrew Carwardine, Managing Director of Dynama said, "It is a great achievement to be accepted onto the Government's latest G-Cloud framework as a trusted supplier and be able to share the benefits of our technology with the widest possible audience. As public sector and defence organisations increasingly look to boost efficiencies in operations and cost savings, our automated solution, based on a proven track record, provides the answer. Recent investment in Software as a Service (SaaS) architecture coupled with our powerful 'Customer Success' methodology combine to bring clients tangible value."

Towards the end of 2016, Dynama upgraded its original resource planning and workforce scheduling solutions to offer Dynama OneView.  This single, integrated platform gives leaders a dynamic understanding of the demands on personnel and resources anywhere in the world and at any time.  Based on SaaS architecture, OneView eliminates the need for hardware, saves on infrastructure costs and capital expenditure.  For more information, visit www.dynama.global

-ends-

About Dynama
Dynama, an Allocate Software company, builds on 25 years' heritage and is a leading provider of workforce deployment and resource optimisation software.  Headquartered in London with an office in Australia and support in the USA, Dynama is committed to customers and organisations across multiple sectors that manage large, multi-skilled workforces, in fast-moving environments.

Its flagship product, Dynama OneView, is designed to underpin complex workforce management in safety critical and high skill level environments, delivering both safe staffing and productivity savings.

For more information, visit www.dynama.global

Press contact:

Mary Phillips

PR Artistry Limited

T: +44 (0)1491 845553

E: mary@pra-ltd.co.uk
Source:PR Artistry
Email:***@pra-ltd.co.uk
